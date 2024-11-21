21 NOVEMBER 2024

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) is pleased to declare an interim dividend of 2.0 pence per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 31 March 2025. The interim dividend will be paid on 22 January 2025 to shareholders on the register on 20 December 2024. The ex-dividend date is 19 December 2024.

The Company’s dividend investment scheme, which enables shareholders to invest their dividends in new ordinary shares free of dealing costs and with the benefit of the tax reliefs available on new VCT share subscriptions, continues to operate. Details on how to join the scheme are included within the dividend section of our website, which can be found here: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/n3vct/

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

