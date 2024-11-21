Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Research Analysis Report 2024-2030: Advances in Quantum Computing Open New Opportunities for Next-Generation AI Chipsets

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence Chipsets - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Artificial Intelligence Chipsets was estimated at US$70.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$291.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Several key drivers are propelling growth in the AI chipset market. One primary driver is the rapid adoption of AI across various industries, as companies in fields such as healthcare, finance, automotive, and retail recognize the value of AI for applications like predictive analytics, automation, and decision-making support. AI chipsets provide the high-performance processing power needed to execute these complex tasks effectively, making them essential for real-time analytics, image and speech recognition, and intelligent automation. The growth of edge computing and IoT further accelerates demand for AI chipsets, as businesses need localized processing power to run AI algorithms on devices at the network's edge.





This demand is especially high in sectors like autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and smart cities, where AI chipsets enable real-time decision-making without relying on cloud connectivity, thereby reducing latency and increasing operational efficiency. Additionally, the need for energy-efficient solutions in data centers has become a significant market driver. As companies look to reduce operational costs and minimize their environmental footprint, AI chipsets offer a solution that optimizes power consumption, making them essential for data-intensive environments.



Furthermore, the evolution of AI itself - marked by advancements in deep learning architectures, natural language processing, and computer vision - continues to push the development of more specialized AI chip architectures, capable of handling increasingly complex algorithms. Government investments and strategic initiatives, particularly in smart infrastructure and AI research, are also bolstering market growth, as public and private sectors alike invest in AI-enabled technologies to remain competitive.



These diverse growth drivers illustrate the critical role AI chipsets play in enabling the next generation of intelligent systems, supporting both high-performance computing needs and the transition to energy-efficient, decentralized data processing solutions. As industries continue to innovate and expand their AI applications, the AI chipset market is positioned for sustained growth, reshaping the future of computing with specialized, powerful, and scalable processing capabilities.



How Are AI Chipsets Revolutionizing Computing Power and Efficiency?



AI chipsets are spearheading a technological transformation by delivering unprecedented levels of computing power and efficiency, specifically tailored to meet the demands of artificial intelligence workloads. Unlike traditional CPUs, which are optimized for general-purpose computing tasks, AI chipsets - such as Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) - are designed to handle the massive data requirements and parallel processing demands of AI models. These specialized chips are capable of processing complex computations at accelerated speeds, thereby significantly reducing the time required to train deep learning models or perform real-time inference.



What Role Do AI Chipsets Play in Edge Computing and IoT?



AI chipsets are also central to the advancement of edge computing and the Internet of Things (IoT), where real-time, localized data processing is crucial for responsive and efficient operations. In edge computing, data processing occurs on the device itself or near the data source, rather than relying on a distant cloud server, thereby reducing latency and improving response times - critical factors for applications that demand instantaneous decision-making, such as autonomous vehicles, industrial robotics, and smart city infrastructure. By embedding AI chipsets in edge devices, these systems can run sophisticated algorithms and perform local data analysis without the need for continuous internet connectivity.



How Do AI Chipsets Enhance Energy Efficiency in Data Centers and Consumer Electronics?



AI chipsets are setting new standards in energy efficiency, crucial for data centers and consumer electronics, where power consumption directly impacts operational costs and environmental sustainability. Data centers, which are essential to cloud computing and support massive AI workloads, are among the largest consumers of energy in the tech industry, creating demand for energy-efficient solutions to manage escalating operational costs. AI chipsets, particularly ASICs and TPUs, are designed to execute specific AI tasks efficiently, using a fraction of the power required by general-purpose CPUs and GPUs.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market such as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Amazon Web Services (AWS), Fujitsu, General Vision, Google LLC and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Processor Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$124.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 21.6%. The Memory Hardware segment is also set to grow at 23.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $20.0 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 21.1% CAGR to reach $42.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $70.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $291.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Artificial Intelligence Chipsets - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for High-Performance Computing Propels Growth in AI Chipsets Market

Increasing Use of AI in Edge Devices Drives Demand for Power-Efficient AI Chipsets

Here`s How Advances in Deep Learning Boost the Development of Specialized AI Chip Architectures

Growing Adoption of Autonomous Vehicles Expands Market for AI Chipsets in Real-Time Processing

Increasing Deployment of 5G Expands Scope for AI Chipsets in IoT and Connected Devices

Here`s How AI-Powered Data Centers Fuel Demand for High-Performance AI Processors

Growing Popularity of Smart Devices Boosts Demand for AI Chipsets in Consumer Electronics

Focus on Reducing Latency Drives Development of AI Chipsets for Edge Computing Applications

Advances in Quantum Computing Open New Opportunities for Next-Generation AI Chipsets

Here`s How Industry-Specific AI Applications Drive Demand for Custom AI Chip Designs

Growing Emphasis on AI for Security and Surveillance Expands Market for Image Processing Chips

Increasing Investments in AI-Driven Healthcare Propel Demand for Medical-Grade AI Chipsets

Focus on Augmented and Virtual Reality Enhances Demand for AI Chipsets in Graphics Processing

Growing Adoption of Multimodal AI Expands Market for Versatile and High-Capacity AI Chipsets

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 37 companies featured in this Global Artificial Intelligence Chipsets Market report include

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Fujitsu

General Vision

Google LLC

Graphcore

Greenwaves Technologies

Huawei Technologies

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Kalray

Koniku

Mediatek

Microsoft Corporation

Mythic

Nvidia Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies

Sambanova

Samsung Group

Tenstorrent

Wave Computing

Xmos

Zero Asic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e9t1ya

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment