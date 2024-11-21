EMPASSION ACHIEVES $34 MILLION IN SAVINGS IN NOVEL MEDICARE PROGRAM SERVING HIGH NEEDS PATIENTS

NEW YORK CITY, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empassion Health, Inc., the nation’s largest managed care provider of high-quality end-of-life care for adults living with serious illness so that they can have more good days, today reported near-record results for four Medicare Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) serving Original Medicare lives in 35 states.

Specifically, Empassion achieved total gross savings of $34.1m in the High Needs Population Track of ACO REACH for Performance Year 2023 while managing a record number of lives – nearly 9,000 across 35 states – in total cost-of care arrangements. This includes a 50-percent reduction of unnecessary hospital stays. Empassion also earned the highest quality scores for provider communication and care coordination.

“While we are enormously proud of the $34 million in Medicare savings, more important is that Empassion provided high-quality end-of-life care for adults living with serious illness so that they had more good days,” said Robin Heffernan, the CEO of Empassion. “These outcomes are specific to Empassion and its unique model. No other managed services organization aligns improved outcomes and quality-of-life for patients, families and caregivers with such significant efficiencies in cost and hospital stays at scale. It should not have to be a choice.”

Ennoble Care is a provider partner with Empassion in the Northeast region and is one of the highest-performing providers in Empassion’s ACO program. Kush Das, Ennoble’s CEO, says, “The partnership with Empassion has allowed us to provide our patients with more complete care at a lower cost to the patient while creating savings for Medicare. The savings we generated with Empassion have helped us reinvest in better care for our patients and expansion into new geographies to serve more patients in need.”

Bruce Kinosian, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine at University of Pennsylvania and member of Empassion’s Complete Care Academy ACO, also speaks highly of his partnership with Empassion.

“Our patients are highly vulnerable and typically under-served,” he said. “The partnership with Empassion has allowed us to expand successful mobile interdisciplinary team care to settings beyond Home-Based Primary care, increasing our reach. We appreciate how Empassion has been able to make a CMMI program focused on larger providers accessible to the 75 percent of frail, vulnerable, high-needs patients served by smaller practices. With the shared savings generated, we have been able to invest in much needed care management infrastructure which creates even better outcomes for our patients.”

These results reinforce that only Empassion and its underlying model is delivering the simultaneous results of quality, patient-centered, value-based care; and tremendous efficiency and cost savings, all delivered at scale. By leveraging innovative partnerships and a focus on quality, compassionate outcomes, Empassion continues to set new standards in managing care for patients with serious illnesses.







About Empassion:

Empassion is on a mission to effectively and conveniently provide high-quality end-of-life care for adults living with serious illness so that they can have more good days. Empassion operates in 45 states and partners with tens of thousands of community-based providers to deliver palliative and hospice care. Empassion serves multiple lines of business including Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Duals and Commercial populations.

For more information about Empassion’s value-based programs, please visit https://empassion.com

Disclaimer Required by CMS:

The statements contained in this press release are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.





