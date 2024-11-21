Konica Minolta Receives Pacesetter Award in Education: Professional & IT Services from Keypoint Intelligence

Ramsey, NJ, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce it has received a prestigious Buyers Lab (BLI) 2024-2025 Pacesetter Award in Education: Professional & IT Services from Keypoint Intelligence, the world’s leading market research firm and independent evaluator of print and smart technology hardware, software and services. Based on research conducted in North America, this accolade recognizes Konica Minolta as a leader in providing customers with IT solutions, services and support to drive success for its education-market customers.

“At Konica Minolta, our mission is to deliver innovative, cost-effective solutions that digitally transform educational institutions, enabling them to focus on what matters most: teaching students and delivering essential services,” said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Business Solutions Development, Konica Minolta. “Our priority is to help schools maximize the return on their technology investments by providing the right resources when they need them and ensuring seamless system operations. This allows educators, administrators and students to experience top-tier service and efficiency. We are deeply honored that our efforts have been recognized by Keypoint Intelligence.”

To determine the leading vendor for document imaging and smart solutions in the education vertical, analysts at Keypoint Intelligence conducted an in-depth study, drilling into more than 40 points of potential differentiation. Topics included market vision, demonstrated leadership for K-12 and higher education customers, relevant product portfolio (including hardware, solutions and services), proven ability to execute and more. At the conclusion of the analysis, Konica Minolta was deemed the winner of the BLI 2024-2025 Pacesetter Award in Education: Professional & IT Services. Key differentiators identified by Keypoint Intelligence included:

The company’s commitment to supporting educational institutions extends to various areas, with products and services delivered directly, through its reseller partners and its IT services division. Its enablement of the “digital learning ecosystem” via tools for educators fosters critical thinking, communication, collaboration, creativity and innovation. Through a partnership with Newline, the company enhances classroom interactivity with advanced software solutions and interactive displays, aiming to increase student engagement and transform traditional learning experiences.

Konica Minolta’s SchoolWatch Security Program, which leverages partnerships with School Gate Guardian for visitor management software and video surveillance security solutions and services for school security. With advanced features like background checks, emergency alerts and integrated access control, these solutions contribute to safer school environments.

The company’s Intelligent Information Management (IIM) professional services and product portfolio offers document conversion, content management and content-access controls. These solutions help schools efficiently handle large backfile conversions and digital retention of student information while complying with document retention policies.

“Konica Minolta’s deep focus on IT and professional services, paired with its understanding of the unique demands of educational institutions, truly sets it apart,” said Jamie Bsales, Principal Analyst in Keypoint Intelligence’s Workplace Group. “The company’s real-world experience and commitment to enhancing the digital learning environment, along with its ability to implement tailored technology solutions, have empowered schools and universities to focus on what matters most: teaching and learning.”

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s education services online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its account on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry’s most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers’, channels’, and their customers’ transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About BLI Pacesetter Awards

Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab Pacesetter Awards from Keypoint Intelligence recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including technologies, services, and key vertical markets.

