Vita Coco is Treating Fans This Holiday Season with 12 Days of Treats-mas Giveaway

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Coconut Company (NYSE: COCO) is making it easy for consumers to treat themselves this busy holiday season with its all-pink Treats-mas giveaway. This December, the leading coconut water brand is delivering 12 days of pink holiday surprises from premium brands fans know and love––including travel kits, jewelry, purses, tech and more—topped off with a 12-pack of Vita Coco Treats. One grand prize winner will take home the ultimate treat of the season: an all-pink SUV.

From December 1 through December 12, Vita Coco will surprise fans with a pink prize of the day posted to their Instagram. Prizes range from $1,000 to $60,000, bundled and themed by popular ways people treat themselves, with luxe items from high-end brands. In honor of Giving Tuesday on December 3, Vita Coco is matching the total dollar amount of the prizes from Treats-mas with a donation to Food Bank NYC.

“We all know the holidays can be stressful and it’s easy to forget to treat yourself to something special. That’s why we’re thrilled to be sharing 12 days of pink gifts paired with Vita Coco Treats to remind you to take a minute to do something for yourself,” said Jane Prior, Chief Marketing Officer of The Vita Coco Company. “Treats-mas has something for everyone – whether you have a new favorite bag or a few moments of ‘me-time’ on your list. We're also honored that we can pair this sweepstakes with a donation to Food Bank NYC to support families in need during the holiday season.”

Treats-mas follows the successful launch of Vita Coco’s new product line, Treats , a creamy, sweet pink strawberries and creme beverage that’s available at Target nationwide and select Costco locations. Treats combines the flavors of creamy coconut and sweet strawberries for a refreshingly delicious drink, primed to provide a little treat for anyone that needs one.

To enter to win the Treats-mas giveaway, follow Vita Coco on Instagram and tag a friend in the comments. New prizes will be revealed randomly throughout the 12-day giveaway on Instagram. One comment is considered one entry with unlimited entries each day. Entries close at midnight EST each day.

To learn more about Vita Coco, visit vitacoco.com. You can also connect with Vita Coco on X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great-tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand Vita Coco, sustainably packaged water Ever & Ever, and protein-infused water PWR LIFT. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation. Vita Coco, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6881e304-8776-4ac2-b69f-c5cb30ed7234