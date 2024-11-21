Positron Corporation Partners With Upbeat Cardiology Solutions to Expand Cardiac PET-CT Offerings

Niagara Falls, NY, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positron Corporation (“Positron” or the “Company”) (OTC: POSC), a leading molecular imaging medical device company offering PET and PET-CT (Positron Emission Tomography/Computed Tomography) imaging systems and clinical services, is pleased to announce its agreement with Upbeat Cardiology Solutions to supply its PET-CT Systems and Services. This cooperation aims to empower cardiology practices with advanced imaging technology and turnkey solutions which streamline the adoption of cardiac PET-CT imaging to deliver unparalleled healthcare to patients.

Upbeat Cardiology Solutions offers an end-to-end approach for private practices transitioning to cardiac PET-CT imaging. Services include equipment acquisition, installation, staff training, and isotope supply, ensuring practices are fully equipped to provide advanced diagnostics and superior patient care. With Positron’s cutting-edge NeuSight PET-CT 64 Slice scanner at the core of these solutions, practices can offer the highest level of care, backed by a platform that combines clinical excellence with economic efficiency.



Patrick O’Keefe, President of Upbeat Cardiology Solutions stated, “As a leader in innovation and turnkey solutions in the nuclear cardiology space we see our partnership with Positron as a step closer to our goal of bringing access of care to cardiology practices nationwide. Through this partnership we have another avenue to bring high end technologies into affordable camera lease and purchase options, overcoming a major cost obstacle and opening the door to cardiac practices of all sizes.”

“Upbeat Cardiology Solutions excels in integrating advanced nuclear cardiology technology into practices and this collaboration is a strategic step forward in broadening access to our PET-CT technology and clinical services for all cardiology practices,” said Adel Abdullah, President of Positron Corporation. “Our NeuSight PET-CT 64 slice is an ideal solution to meet the rising demand for superior diagnostic tools in cardiac imaging. With Upbeat’s robust logistics and support services, we’re empowering practices to enhance patient care while optimizing their operations.”

Cardiac PET-CT imaging offers substantial benefits and advantages over traditional SPECT imaging, including superior diagnostic accuracy, reduced scan times, and higher reimbursement rates, which are key factors driving the rapid adoption of cardiac PET-CT imaging. This strategic partnership enables Positron and Upbeat Cardiology Solutions to make the cardiac PET modality available to a broader audience by offering private practices a streamlined, turnkey solution to integrating cutting- edge PET-CT technology and services to their imaging healthcare business. Together this approach can deliver the technology and expertise needed to transform nuclear cardiac imaging.



About Positron Corporation

Positron Corporation is a medical technology company dedicated to the development, manufacturing, and sales of cutting-edge PET and PET-CT imaging systems, along with comprehensive clinical services, to nuclear medicine healthcare providers across North America.

Specializing in cardiac Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging—the gold standard for cardiac diagnostics—Positron offers advanced technologies and solutions that empower healthcare providers to precisely diagnose coronary artery disease, enhance patient outcomes, and deliver cost-effective care.

Positron's flagship imaging systems, the Attrius® PET and NeuSight PET-CT, coupled with its Prime Rental program and distinct market positioning, are uniquely poised to drive the adoption of cardiac PET imaging and foster growth in the nuclear imaging sector. Additionally, Positron is preparing to introduce the Affinity PET-CT 4D 64-Slice, a state-of-the-art molecular imaging system. These innovations will enable nuclear cardiologists to fully leverage the capabilities of molecular imaging while also expanding Positron’s reach into the vast oncology imaging market.

Through its strategic collaboration with Shenyang Intelligent Neuclear Technology Co., a subsidiary of Neusoft Medical Systems, Positron is committed to advancing the PET modality in cardiology and oncology by delivering unparalleled technology, value, and service to imaging specialists.

www.positron.com



About Upbeat Cardiology Solutions

Upbeat Cardiology Solutions offers nationwide comprehensive end to end services to assist private cardiology practices in adopting cardiac PET/CT imaging. From equipment acquisition to operational training, radioactive materials licensing to accreditation, and from nuclear medicine technologists to isotope supply, Upbeat Cardiology Solutions provides the resources and support practices needed to deliver cutting-edge care and grow their services. With comprehensive project management services offering turnkey solutions that build long lasting relationships focused on utilizing physicians’ time for patient care and adaptive strategies to give private nuclear cardiac labs with access to state of the art technologies.

www.upbeatcardiology.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Positron Corporation, and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results even if new information becomes available in the future.

