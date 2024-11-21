Brightspeed Awarded $7M+ in Federal BEAD Funds to Reach Thousands More Families in Rural Louisiana with High-Speed Internet Service

Charlotte, N.C., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Brightspeed, one of the nation’s largest fiber broadband builders empowering families and business owners with high-speed connectivity, announced it has been awarded its first federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) program funds from the state of Louisiana. The state awarded Brightspeed $7,510,130 to help reach an additional 2,800 locations with its planned fiber broadband network build in Louisiana.

“Our high-speed internet service is not just about connecting people, it’s about supplying individuals and small businesses with what they need to compete and thrive in our connected world,” said Scott Stringer, Brightspeed regional director of state and local government affairs. “When communities are equipped with the essential resource of high-speed internet, they gain access to the digital world and the ability to transform their future.”

Brightspeed is making a multi-billion-dollar investment in deploying next-generation fiber-optic broadband network technology with the goal of reaching more than four million homes and businesses across 20 states. This includes approximately 40,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana — a state that ranks 46th in the nation when it comes to internet coverage, speed and availability. Roughly one in ten Louisiana residents is not able to purchase an internet plan of at least 25Mbps download and 3Mbps upload.*



Already, more than 24,000 Louisiana locations have access to multi-gig-speed Brightspeed Fiber Internet service with thousands more coming online in the following months. Now, with this BEAD funding more locations in the following parishes will get Brightspeed Fiber Internet in the next two years: Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis, Lincoln, Ouachita, Rapides, St. Helena, St. Martin, Vernon and Webster.

“Expanding access to faster, affordable, more reliable, and user-friendly internet has never been more important, whether for work, education, telemedicine, entertainment or simply staying connected,” added Brightspeed Broadband Office Vice President Pamela Sherwood. “We want to make the most of our planned network builds in the states in our footprint, and funding from the BEAD program will allow us to give even more Americans what is now a necessity — ultra-fast internet connectivity.”

The BEAD program is a U.S. federal initiative to expand high-speed internet access across underserved and rural areas of the country. Part of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, BEAD provides $42.5 billion to help states build broadband infrastructure and improve internet affordability.

