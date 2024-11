Lily AI Ranked Number 187 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lily AI (“Lily” or the “Company”), a retail technology platform specializing in AI solutions for retailers and brands, today announced it ranked 187 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. Lily AI experienced triple-digit three-year revenue growth during this period.

Purva Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Lily AI, attributes the Company’s impressive growth to the team’s unwavering dedication to driving sales impact for clients as well as the industry’s growing enthusiasm for AI and its ability to help retailers and brands meet the expectations of today’s consumers; "I am thrilled to see Lily AI join this year’s prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 500; it’s a testament to the value of Lily’s AI-powered product attribute platform in elevating search and discovery for both consumers and brands in retail today."

“For 30 years we’ve been celebrating companies that are actively driving innovation. The software industry continues to be a beacon of growth, and the fintech industry made a strong showing on this year’s list, surpassing life sciences for the first time,” said Steve Fineberg , vice chair, U.S. technology sector leader, Deloitte. “Significantly, we also saw a breakthrough in performance of private companies, with the highest number of private companies named to the list in our program’s history. This year’s winners have shown they have the vision and expertise to continue to perform at a high level, and that deserves to be celebrated.”

“Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year’s Technology Fast 500 list, and there’s no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history,” said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s Audit & Assurance practice. “This year’s winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year’s winners — it’s an incredible time for innovation.”

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

About Lily AI:

Lily AI is a female-founded retail AI company empowering retailers and brands by bridging the gap between merchant-speak and customer-speak. Leveraging generative AI, computer vision, natural language processing, and machine learning, the Lily platform enhances customer shopping experiences by analyzing product catalogs and automatically enriching the assortment with the natural language consumers actually use when they search and shop. The platform then distributes the optimized data across a retailer’s entire ecosystem from their website to Google Ads and beyond, ultimately delivering upwards of 9-figure revenue lift through improved product attribution, enhanced discovery, increased traffic and higher conversion. Learn more at www.lily.ai.

Media Contact, for Lily AI:

