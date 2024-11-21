Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing Industry Research Report 2024-2030: Focus on Search Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Dynamic Pricing, Virtual Assistant, Sales & Marketing Automation

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing was estimated at US$41.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$220.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The growth in the AI in marketing sector is driven by several key factors, including advancements in data analytics, rising consumer demand for personalization, and the need for more efficient, data-driven marketing practices. The exponential growth of digital data from online interactions, social media, and e-commerce is creating a need for advanced analytics that can process and interpret this data in real time; AI-powered solutions fulfill this need by extracting actionable insights that inform marketing strategies.





Consumer expectations for personalized content and experiences are also a major growth driver, as individuals increasingly respond to brands that understand and anticipate their needs, prompting marketers to integrate AI tools that enable tailored recommendations and communications. Additionally, the trend toward automation in marketing is encouraging the adoption of AI to streamline workflows, manage large-scale campaigns, and improve targeting accuracy.



Technological advancements in natural language processing and machine learning further allow AI to enhance customer interactions, delivering responsive, human-like support at scale. Strategic partnerships between tech companies and marketing firms are accelerating AI development and adoption, expanding the capabilities of AI-driven tools in the marketing field. Together, these drivers are positioning AI as a cornerstone of modern marketing, enabling brands to operate more efficiently, engage customers more deeply, and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.



How Is AI Personalizing Customer Experiences in Marketing?



Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming marketing by enabling brands to deliver highly personalized customer experiences that were previously difficult to achieve at scale. Traditionally, marketing campaigns relied on demographic data and generic segmentation, resulting in broad messages that didn't cater to individual needs or preferences. With AI, brands can analyze vast amounts of customer data, including browsing behavior, purchase history, and social media activity, to create highly targeted, personalized content. For instance, AI-driven recommendation engines, like those used by Amazon and Netflix, analyze user preferences and suggest products or content that align closely with each individual's taste.



Can AI Improve Customer Insights and Predictive Analytics in Marketing?



AI tools from companies like Google and Salesforce provide sentiment analysis, monitoring social media, reviews, and other platforms to understand public sentiment around a brand or product in real time. Predictive analytics also allows marketers to anticipate customer needs and preferences, enabling preemptive engagement strategies, such as recommending related products, offering timely discounts, or preventing customer churn by identifying early signals of disengagement. By harnessing AI for predictive insights, marketers can fine-tune their campaigns, allocate resources more effectively, and better anticipate market shifts, leading to more efficient and impactful marketing strategies.



How Is AI Automating Campaign Management and Customer Interactions?



AI is revolutionizing campaign management and customer interactions by automating routine marketing tasks, allowing teams to focus on high-level strategy and creative initiatives. With AI-powered automation, marketers can manage complex, multi-channel campaigns more efficiently, reaching audiences across social media, email, and digital ads without manual oversight at each step. Tools like HubSpot and Marketo use AI to automate customer segmentation, ad placement, and performance tracking, optimizing campaigns in real time to ensure the best results. Additionally, AI-driven chatbots and virtual assistants provide 24/7 customer service, answering questions, guiding purchases, and personalizing recommendations based on customer behavior.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Software Component segment, which is expected to reach US$84.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 25.0%. The Hardware Component segment is also set to grow at 26.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $12.1 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 25.9% CAGR to reach $33.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Segments

Component (Software, Hardware, Services)

Technology (Machine Learning, Context-Aware Computing, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision)

Application (Search Advertising, Social Media Advertising, Dynamic Pricing, Virtual Assistant, Content Curation, Sales & Marketing Automation, Other Applications)

End-Use (Enterprise, BFSI, Retail, Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Other End-Uses)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 206 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $41.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $220.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Personalized Customer Experiences Propels Growth of AI in Marketing

Increasing Focus on Data-Driven Decision Making Drives Adoption of AI-Powered Marketing Solutions

Here`s How AI in Predictive Analytics Enhances Targeted Campaign Effectiveness

Advances in Natural Language Processing Boost AI Applications in Customer Interaction and Chatbots

Rising Demand for Real-Time Customer Insights Fuels Adoption of AI in Marketing Analytics

Growing Use of AI for Customer Segmentation and Behavior Analysis Expands Scope of Precision Marketing

Here`s How AI-Powered Content Creation Tools Enhance Efficiency in Marketing Campaigns

Increasing Popularity of Social Media Marketing Spurs Demand for AI in Social Listening and Trend Analysis

Rising Importance of Visual Search and Image Recognition Expands AI Applications in E-commerce Marketing

Here`s How AI in Sentiment Analysis Fuels Growth in Brand Management and Reputation Monitoring

Growing Emphasis on Multi-Channel Campaign Management Expands Market for AI in Cross-Platform Marketing

Advances in Customer Journey Mapping Through AI Enhance Personalization Across Touchpoints

Increasing Use of Voice-Activated Devices Expands Role of AI in Voice Search Optimization

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 268 companies featured in this Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Marketing Market report include

Albert Technologies

Alphabet

Amazon

Appier

Baidu

Drawbridge

Facebook

GumGum

IBM

InsideSales

Intel

Mariana

Micron

Microsoft

Narrative Science

NVIDIA

Oculus360

Oracle

Persado

Salesforce

Samsung Electronics

Sentient Technologies

Twitter

Xilinx

Zensed

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yf3nac

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment