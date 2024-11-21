Crav’n Flavor to ring in 2025 as part of Nashville’s Big Bash

Itasca, Illinois, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crav’n Flavor announced today that it will welcome in 2025 as a sponsor of Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash produced by Music City, Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp for the City of Nashville. Crav’n Flavor is a store brand procured by Topco Associates, LLC to support member-owners.

The brand – known for its wide variety of craveable meal and snack solutions for on-the-go shoppers – is returning for a third year to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Nashville. Attendees will be able to sample Crav’n Flavor products at the Designated Driver Zone, Partner Hospitality, and at the event’s Information Booths.

Nashville’s Big Bash features five hours of live music, fireworks and the signature midnight Music Note Drop. Keith Urban, Kane Brown and Jelly Roll are set to headline the free main stage event at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

Through December 10, shoppers of Crav’n Flavor can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to New Year’s Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. The grand prize for two people includes roundtrip domestic coach airfare to Nashville, three-night hotel accommodations, two VIP passes to a hospitality area and concert viewing for the Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, one Music City gift bag, and one Music City attraction pass for two people. Two runners-up will each receive one autographed guitar. Click here to enter. Click here for rules.

“We have continued to expand our partnership with Visit Music City and have found a connection with live music that aligns with our Crav’n Flavor shoppers,” said Kevin Stafford, Food City Vice President of Marketing and Topco member. “Nashville has become the perfect place for us to continue to build that relationship with live music while also introducing new shoppers to Crav’n Flavor.”

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash airs Tuesday, December 31, at 8 p.m. ET on the CBS Television network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).

For more information on Crav’n Flavor, visit www.cravnflavor.com.

For more information on New Year’s Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, visit www.visitmusiccity.com.



—About Crav’n Flavor—

Crav’n Flavor is a brand with a wide variety of craveable meal and snack solutions for on-the-go shoppers.

With more than 350 quality and convenient meal and snack solutions ranging from cookies, crackers and salty snacks to frozen appetizers, breakfasts, entrees, desserts and pizza as well as refrigerated cookie dough and beef jerky, Crav’n Flavor has something to satisfy every craving.

The brand – procured by Topco Associates, LLC to support member-owners – has products currently available to purchase in thousands of Topco member stores across the country.

For more information on Crav’n Flavor or to see where Crav’n Flavor products are available for purchase, visit www.cravnflavor.com.

—About Topco Associates LLC—

Topco Associates, LLC is an over $18 billion, privately held, member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its leading food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers, food service, and pharmacy companies. Topco leverages the collective volume, knowledge, and commitment of these companies to create a competitive advantage in the marketplace by reducing costs and offering winning business-building capabilities. Topco manages 20 brands on behalf of its member owners, including the Crav’n Flavor brand. For more information, please visit www.topco.com.

Attachment