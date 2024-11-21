Verizon brings more joy and less stress to your holiday shopping experience

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is taking some of the pressure off of the holidays this year. With GenAI tools and more customer-friendly services, we're making your shopping experience more personalized and easier than ever, so you can spend less time stressing and more time celebrating. Here’s how:

A Verizon retail store in your pocket

The new and improved myVerizon app puts an entire Verizon retail store in your pocket. Say goodbye to endless scrolling and confusing menus; the new myVerizon app delivers everything you need in seconds, with a streamlined interface and access to all the coolest new tech, the best deals and the info you need, without ever leaving your couch. More than half of Verizon customer accounts are already using it an average of 2-3 times per month to purchase the best devices, the hottest accessories or get questions answered. It’s super simple and available 24/7, for whenever the urge strikes.

Your Own Personal Research Assistant

Our customer care representatives have a secret weapon this holiday season: Verizon’s Personal Research Assistant. This technology analyzes thousands of resources to deliver personalized information in record time, meaning faster, more accurate answers to your questions and time savings (when Personal Research Assistant is used it’s shaving off around 30 seconds from call times already and getting smarter every day).

Your own Personal Shopper and Problem Solver

Verizon’s Personal Shopper and Problem Solver helps our frontline teams anticipate customer needs and provide fast, accurate solutions. With Personal Shopper and Problem Solver working in the background, we've reduced transaction times in our retail stores and on the phone by roughly three minutes, so customers can get what they need faster and get back to their holiday cheer.

“Customers want personalized experiences, and we’ve been able to create those for them by putting our GenAI tools to work. These experiences, combined with savings they can’t get anywhere else, should make holiday shopping stress-free. This way, our customers can focus on other things, like spending time with family and loved ones,” said Sowmynarayan Sampath, CEO of Verizon’s consumer unit.

“Our decade-long AI journey elevates the shopping experience while also empowering the Verizon team with tools to better serve our customers,” said Brian Higgins, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Verizon Consumer. “We’ve been able to scale these tools quickly to our frontline representatives to provide a more positive and personalized customer experience.”

But wait, there’s more - Verizon offers so many ways to make holiday shopping a breeze, including:

Express Lockers. Need a new device? Order online and use our express lockers to get it on the same day.

Need a new device? Order online and use our express lockers to get it on the same day. Pro on the Go . Enjoy same day delivery and expert setup right to your door when you shop online or through the myVerizon app.

Enjoy same day delivery and expert setup right to your door when you shop online or through the myVerizon app. The best Holiday Offers. We’ve got you covered with the best selection of tech, streaming services and other perks from the hottest brands. More joy, less stress with Verizon being your one-stop shop for all.



Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.