Värde Acquires Unity Investment Management to Manage $800+ Million Healthcare Real Estate Portfolio

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Värde Partners, a leading global alternative investment firm specializing in credit and credit-related assets, today announced that it has acquired Unity Investment Management from Unity Medical Properties. Operating as a wholly owned subsidiary of Värde, Unity Investment Management will oversee the day-to-day management and leasing of 74 medical outpatient buildings (MOBs) with a combined value of more than $800 million.

This transaction supports Värde’s recent acquisition of a $700 million portfolio of 61 MOBs, 59 of which closed in July 2024 and two of which closed in November 2024. The portfolio, which totals approximately 2.75 million square feet across 16 states, includes tenants across a range of medical clinical practice types, providing essential outpatient care in their communities.

“Building on our years of investing with the Unity team, this transaction enables us to expand Värde’s presence in healthcare real estate and continue our strategy of developing thematic asset verticals,” said Tim Mooney, Managing Partner and Global Head of Real Estate at Värde. “The long-term structural shift in healthcare from in-patient care to outpatient care creates a compelling dynamic to invest in this sector, and we expect there will be an opportunity to grow our portfolio to over $2 billion over the coming years. Our conviction in the sector is bolstered by the defensive nature of the assets with sticky, high-credit quality tenants, recession-resilient underlying businesses and strong cashflow yields.”

“We look forward to developing a robust MOB investing program in partnership with Värde Partners,” said David Lynn, CEO of Unity Investment Management. “We are committed to working closely with our medical tenants to ensure they have the real estate footprint and services they need to continue delivering critical care to their patients.”

Värde has over 30 years of experience investing in real estate credit and assets with deep expertise across all major asset classes. Värde’s global real estate team is supported by in-house asset management professionals as well as a partnership with an industry-leading servicer and asset manager.

Värde was advised on the transaction by Evercore as exclusive financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal counsel. Westlake served as financial advisor on the recent MOB asset acquisition.

About Värde Partners

Värde Partners is a leading global investment firm specializing in credit and credit-related assets. Founded in 1993, the firm has invested more than $100 billion across the credit quality and liquidity spectrum and currently manages $17 billion in assets. With local investment teams and partnerships in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, Värde invests across private and public markets with a focus on real estate, asset-based finance and corporate credit. For more information, please visit www.varde.com.

About Unity Investment Management

Unity Investment Management (UIM) is a vertically integrated healthcare real estate investment platform with extensive capabilities in acquisitions, underwriting, research, asset management and capital markets. UIM focuses on improving operational performance, enhancing tenant relationships and making strategic capital improvements.

