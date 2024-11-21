Automotive Market Annual Report 2024 - C-to-B Leasing, Generative AI Car Search and More

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Marketplaces Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hybrid sales model - part online, part offline - has emerged in recent years. The report studies that issue and posits what marketplaces should be doing about it.

The automotive annual also covers the c-to-b auto sale websites, and whether marketplaces can compete effectively with them. You'll also read about marketplaces making inroads into leasing, finding new customers and the revenue that follows.

And of course, there's AI. It will reshape how buyers find vehicles. When and how? We take a look. Will your very own personal AI concierge buy your next car for you?

Plus, all the favorites:

Top 50 automotive marketplace and classified sites worldwide

Top 30 automotive marketplace companies worldwide by revenue

Company spotlights: AutoTrader (U.K.), Imagine Auto, PiscaPisca, Schibsted, Sylndr and more

Companies to watch: CarAmigo and Tchek

Leading automotive marketplaces / classified companies in 67 countries, from A(rgentina) to Z(imbabwe)

And then we give you more. Do you like numbers? 30 analysts around the globe spoke to dozens of executives and insiders. We cover more than 200 companies. We go deep and get current, actionable intel. We bring you the information you need to make the difference your business needs to make the right decisions and directions and most of all, to thrive.

Key Features:

Trends: C-to-b leasing, generative AI car search and more

Companies: Auto Trader, Pisca Pisca, Schibsted and more

Companies to Watch: CarAmigo in Belgium, Tchek.ai in France

Top 50 sites: Europe-based sites dominate the rankings

Key Topics Covered:

Industry Trends

Auto digital retail: From revolution to a hybrid evolution While many digital retailers enjoyed success during the pandemic, consumers largely reverted to their old car-shopping habits when restrictions were lifted

C-to-b: Can auto marketplaces overcome specialists? A key question is whether marketplaces can compete effectively with the c-to-b specialists, which often invest heavily in technology

Leasing: Marketplaces can attract loyal clients Marketplaces may have a competitive advantage in leasing as they can stock the whole market and aren't tied to specific brands

GenAI car search: Not great yet, but it has huge potential Today, most GenAI research tools are long on language prowess but short on domain expertise



Company Spotlights

Automotive marketplaces by revenue: The world's Top 30 groups ranked Due to the difficult macroeconomic environment globally, few marketplace groups have been able to record big gains in automotive revenue

Auto Trader: Transactions evolve, but there's more ahead Auto Trader has been patient in rolling out its digital retailing product, while finance and leasing remain in development

Imagine Autos: Making video core component in car ads Imagine Autos is trying to disrupt the market in video- led listings for vehicles

Pisca Pisca: New entrant solidifies No. 2 in Portugal The project began as a vehicle for financing leads for parent Credibom, but Pisca Pisca is on course to become a "super-second" in the market

Poland: Market leader ends digital retail, others step in With Prosus abandoning digital retail of used cars in Poland, several other companies are looking to fill the space

Schibsted: Dealer focus grows, c-to-b expands to Sweden The ideal growth model for Schibsted's mobility offering is a strong c-to-b product alongside a transactional option in c-to-c

Sylndr: Egypt's first digital dealer wants to pioneer trust Sylndr's biggest challenge is driving adoption in a country where consumers are still hesitant about digital purchases of high- ticket items like cars

United States: Marketplaces and digital retail rebound Marketplaces have returned to pre-pandemic revenue growth levels, and even digital retailing of used cars is recovering gradually



Companies to watch

CarAmigo: Turning repair garages into retailing agents CarAmigo helps garages act as intermediaries between sellers and buyers, with the "agent" receiving a commission on each sale

Tchek.ai: Facilitating car inspections through AI analysis Tchek uses AI and MLto simplify inspection and remarketing of vehicles



Top 50 auto marketplaces and classified sites

Top auto marketplaces / classified sites by country

