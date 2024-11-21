InFlux Technologies Revolutionizes Decentralized WordPress Hosting with Acquisition of FluxRunner

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InFlux Technologies (Flux), a leading global decentralized technology company specializing in cloud infrastructure, today announced the acquisition of FluxRunner , a pioneering managed WordPress hosting service. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to redefine the standard for performance, affordability and user experience in decentralized hosting.

FluxRunner's cutting-edge technology and commitment to delivering exceptional WordPress hosting experiences will now be integrated into the InFlux Technologies ecosystem, further solidifying the company's position as a leader in the Web3 space.

"We are pleased to welcome FluxRunner to the Flux family," said CEO and Co-founder of InFlux Technologies Daniel Keller. "Their pioneering spirit and commitment to delivering exceptional WordPress hosting experiences perfectly align with our vision for a more decentralized and user-friendly internet."

FluxRunner's hosting service offers a robust toolkit with automated backups, massive scaling capabilities, and dedicated server speed, making it an ideal solution for WordPress users seeking a seamless and high-performance experience.

"We are honored to join forces with InFlux Technologies to help build a more decentralized and accessible Web3 ecosystem for everyone. This collaboration marks an exciting step forward in advancing WordPress cloud services," said FluxRunner Founder, Onur Oztaskiran.

The acquisition is expected to have a significant impact on the decentralized WordPress hosting market, with FluxRunner's unique features and capabilities now available to a broader audience.

For more information, please visit our official website at: https://runonflux.com .



About FluxRunner

FluxRunner, founded by Onur Oztaskiran, transforms managed WordPress hosting by integrating cutting-edge Web3 technologies to power WordPress websites. Backed by the ultra-fast, decentralized Web3 cloud from InFlux Technologies, FluxRunner brings blockchain-powered WordPress hosting to everyone. Customers benefit from unmatched performance and advanced security features—at a fraction of the cost of VPS or dedicated servers—all without needing any blockchain expertise. FluxRunner is at the forefront of the WordPress space, accelerating the shift toward a Web3 future.



For more information, visit the company’s website at www.fluxrunner.com .



About InFlux Technologies

InFlux Technologies (Flux) is powering a decentralized Web3 cloud infrastructure composed of user-operated, scalable, and globally distributed computational nodes. Flux provides the critical, high-availability infrastructure for the New Internet.. The Flux service offers a fully decentralized alternative to some of the world’s largest cloud infrastructure providers while offering competitive pricing. Flux is committed to developing disruptive solutions that empower individuals and businesses in the blockchain industry, emerging technologies like AI, and the broader technology space worldwide.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.runonflux.com .



Media Contact:

Shannon Blood

Senior Director of Marketing and Branding

shannon@runonflux.com

+1 208.216.9180

Disclaimer: This content is provided by InFlux Technologies. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.