Capital Bank Named One of the Best Banks to Work for in 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bank has been named one of American Banker’s 2024 Best Banks to Work For. American Banker has partnered with Best Companies Group to identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees.

This year 90 banks earned a spot in the ranking of Best Banks to Work For, based on an anonymous employee survey and a thorough review of the benefits and perks offered. On the 2024 list, Capital Bank was ranked No. 79. This marks the fifth time Capital Bank has been recognized with this award showcasing their ongoing commitment to being a workplace where employees thrive. With over 400 employees, Capital Bank continues to set the standard for excellence in employee satisfaction.

We are a bank that genuinely cares, values and invests in our employees," said Eric Suss, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Capital Bank. "This commitment drives us to create programs that fuel professional growth, celebrate achievements, and foster a culture of collaboration and connection.”

Capital Bank prioritizes the growth and well-being of its employees by launching programs and initiatives focusing on aspects like employee rewards and recognition, wellness programs, and DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging) awareness. Together their efforts provide employees with vital education, resources, and inclusive spaces to voice their thoughts and opinions.

“Our employees are the embodiment of our company culture," said Ed Barry, CEO of Capital Bank. "While we are a growth-driven organization, a business is only as strong as its people. That's why we prioritize fostering a healthy, supportive, and empowering work environment.”

Recently, the Bank has launched a signature initiative called Capital Bank Immersion, that provides new employees opportunities to meet with senior leaders and learn about the bank’s businesses and operations during their on-boarding process. Similarly, following Capital Bank’s acquisition of Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (IFH), the immersion program was used to on-board new employees together to network in locations like North Carolina, South Carolina, Indiana, and Illinois.

"The Best Banks to Work For represent institutions helping employees achieve their goals," said Chana Schoenberger, editor-in-chief of American Banker. "These banks recognize how important it is for their staffers to be happy about the work they do and the environment in which they spend their days."

About Capital Bank:

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in six locations including Washington D.C., Reston, VA, Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Rockville, MD, Columbia, MD and N. Riverside, IL. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $2.6 billion at September 30, 2024 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

Capital Bank’s personalized approach to business banking and the creative delivery of technology has helped fuel our continued growth. During all of our success, we have delivered meaningful client experiences by remaining true to a core operating principle: Think Big, Act Local.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation, and reform. With a banking community 850k strong, American Banker’s content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. We are an independent research firm that ranks companies based on our established research methodology. Our surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.

--- www.capitalbankmd.com ---