Black Kite Named BostInno Fire Award Honoree for 2024

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Kite , the leader in third-party cyber risk intelligence, today announced that it has been recognized as a BostInno Fire Award honoree for 2024. The Fire Awards is BostInno’s premier annual awards showcase that recognizes 50 companies, organizations or people that have had a banner year within the local ecosystem.

From customer growth to innovation, Black Kite experienced great success over the past year. It provides industry-leading solutions that help organizations understand and effectively manage supply chain risk — one of the most critical challenges faced by companies of all sizes and across industries. Known for its consistent innovation and market leadership, Black Kite unveiled several new industry-first solutions this year, including Black Kite Bridge , a vendor ecosystem collaboration module, Supply Chain Monitoring , a solution that helps to anticipate and mitigate security incidents in supply chains to the nth party, and Black Kite Parser 2.0 , a cyber-aware AI-engine designed and trained in-house for cybersecurity compliance automation. As demand for its market-leading technology grew, so did Black Kite’s customer base. The company increased revenue by more than 50%, adding over 1,000 new customers across major industries, such as financial services, insurance, manufacturing and distribution, government and healthcare.

“As a local company with more than half our North American employees in the Boston area, it’s important that we are positively contributing to the local business ecosystem,” said Paul Paget, CEO of Black Kite. “We take great pride in delivering innovative, impactful solutions to help companies mitigate third-party risk. Our commitment to customers has contributed to substantial growth over the past year, and we use this success to give back to the surrounding community. Being a BostInno honoree is a testament to our hard work and growth, both within the local economy and the ever-expanding cybersecurity market.”

This year’s Fire Awards honorees have demonstrated their success in raising funds, launching new products, attracting new customers, growing their Boston footprint, and supporting the local community and innovation ecosystem. Additionally, Black Kite has received multiple other accolades this year. It was honored at the 2024 Red Dot Design Awards and was named to the Inc. 5000 regional and national list for its growth in recent years.

