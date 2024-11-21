MORPHO, a Decentralized Lending Protocol, Will Be Initially Listed on CoinW Exchange

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will list MORPHO, a decentralized lending protocol, on the DEFI Zone. For all CoinW users, the MORPHO/USDT will be initially officially available for trading on November 21st 2024, at 10:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of MORPHO, we are launching the “ MORPHO bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet" event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.





Morpho: Pioneering Efficiency in Decentralized Lending

Morpho is revolutionizing decentralized lending by addressing inefficiencies in traditional Aave-like and Compound-based protocols. Through its unique Peer-to-Peer (P2P) liquidity matching model, Morpho offers higher yields for lenders and lower rates for borrowers. When P2P matches are unavailable, the protocol seamlessly integrates with existing liquidity pools, ensuring optimal capital efficiency.

Since the launch of Morpho Blue on the Ethereum mainnet earlier this year, the protocol has amassed $1.35 billion in deposits and $510 million in borrowings. Its rapid expansion to the Base network added another $110 million in deposits and $36.84 million in borrowings. With a Total Value Locked (TVL) of $1.866 billion, Morpho continues to showcase its growing impact on the DeFi ecosystem.

MORPHO Token: Empowering Decentralized Governance

MORPHO serves as the governance token of the Morpho protocol, enabling token holders to participate in decision-making processes, including future protocol development, smart contract deployment, and treasury management. The tokenomics structure ensures long-term stability, with allocations for DAO-controlled funds, ecosystem development, and early contributors.

Morpho’s robust ecosystem has gained significant investor backing, with $18 million raised in 2022 from leading firms like a16z, Variant, and Coinbase Ventures, followed by an additional $50 million earlier this year led by Ribbit Capital.

About MORPHO

Morpho is a lending protocol built on Ethereum, fundamentally utilizing Aave and Compound as capital buffer pools. It optimizes interest rates for lenders and borrowers through matching mechanisms.

