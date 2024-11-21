Internet of Things (IoT) Security Strategic Market Report 2024-2030 - Focus on Real-Time Threat Detection and Response in IoT Networks Expands Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet of Things (IoT) Security - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Internet of Things (IoT) Security was estimated at US$34.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$112.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the IoT security market is driven by several factors, including the increasing number of connected devices, the rising threat of cyberattacks, and the growing importance of regulatory compliance. As the IoT ecosystem expands, businesses are facing greater risks from data breaches and network vulnerabilities, fueling demand for robust security solutions.

Additionally, regulatory frameworks such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) are pushing organizations to implement IoT security measures to ensure compliance. The integration of AI and blockchain into IoT security solutions is further driving market growth by enabling more sophisticated threat detection and prevention capabilities.

How Is Internet of Things (IoT) Security Addressing Cybersecurity Challenges?



The Internet of Things (IoT) security market is becoming increasingly critical as the number of connected devices grows exponentially. IoT devices, from smart home gadgets to industrial equipment, are often vulnerable to cyberattacks due to their limited computing power and security features. As a result, ensuring robust security protocols for IoT ecosystems is paramount to prevent data breaches, device manipulation, and network vulnerabilities. IoT security solutions involve securing device authentication, encryption of data in transit, and monitoring for abnormal network behavior. Businesses and consumers alike are turning to IoT security measures to safeguard sensitive data and ensure the integrity of their connected devices.



What Technological Innovations Are Enhancing IoT Security?



Technological advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and edge computing are significantly improving IoT security solutions. AI-driven cybersecurity tools can analyze vast amounts of data to detect patterns and anomalies that indicate potential threats. Blockchain technology is being used to create secure, tamper-proof records of device transactions, ensuring the integrity of IoT communications. Edge computing is enabling real-time security measures by processing data closer to the device, reducing latency and allowing for faster threat detection and mitigation. These innovations are making IoT security solutions more proactive, scalable, and capable of addressing the growing complexity of IoT networks.



Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players in the Internet of Things (IoT) Security market such as Arm Holdings, AT&T, Inc., Check Point Security Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., DigiCert Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Solutions Component segment, which is expected to reach US$71.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 18.0%. The Services Component segment is also set to grow at 19.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $9.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 18.1% CAGR to reach $17.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $34.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $112.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Internet of Things (IoT) Security - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Cybersecurity Threats Drives Growth in IoT Security Market

Technological Advancements in AI and Machine Learning Strengthen IoT Security Solutions

Growing Adoption of IoT Devices Across Industries Expands Demand for Robust Security Solutions

Expansion of Smart Cities and Connected Infrastructure Fuels Need for Advanced IoT Security

Increasing Focus on Data Privacy and Compliance Strengthens Business Case for IoT Security

Rising Demand for Endpoint Security in Industrial IoT Drives Market Growth

Technological Innovations in Blockchain for Securing IoT Networks Propel Market Expansion

Focus on Securing Device Identity and Access Management Drives Adoption of IoT Security Solutions

Growing Use of IoT Security in Healthcare and Connected Medical Devices Expands Market Potential

Focus on Real-Time Threat Detection and Response in IoT Networks Expands Market Opportunities

Increasing Focus on Zero Trust Security Models Drives Adoption of IoT Security Solutions

Growing Use of IoT in Automotive and Connected Vehicles Expands Market for Security Solutions

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 37 companies featured in this Internet of Things (IoT) Security market report include

Arm Holdings

AT&T, Inc.

Check Point Security Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

DigiCert Inc.

Gemalto NV

IBM Cooperations

Infineon Technologies

Inside Secure

Juniper Networks Inc.

Mcafee LLC

NXP Semiconductors

PTC, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Inc.

Trustwave Holding Inc.

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8glxnz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment