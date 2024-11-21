HIO Music Unveils Web3's Largest Music Collection Ahead of $HIO Token Launch

Toronto, Canada, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIO Music, formerly Helios, which holds the largest music catalogue in the Web 3 space, has set a date for its decentralised $HIO token launch. Scheduled for November 29, 2024, the launch will mark a major milestone in its mission to empower artists and fans alike.



HIO Music

With over 6 million licensed songs, the Solana blockchain-based HIO Music is on the path to becoming the largest Web3 music streaming platform. The app is live and accessible on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and Solana Saga’s dApp store, where users can listen to and upload music for free.

HIO Music sets new standards for fairness and engagement in the music industry. Through its 100% subscription revenue-sharing model, the platform delivers music rights owners full compensation for their work. This positions HIO as a pioneer in transparent and equitable music distribution. Regular weekly in-app community quests rewarded with $HIO airdrops recognise and incentivise the user’s role in artist success.

OG Arabian Prince, a founding member of NWA, recently joined as CIO (Chief Innovation Officer). George Brown University has partnered with the HIO team through its AI Program to build a transparent Music Discovery engine.

“Web3 is about giving power back to creators, and HIO is leading the charge with a platform that benefits both artists and fans. HIO Music isn’t just about streaming—it’s building an entire ecosystem for creators and listeners,” - Ryder Havdale, Founder of HIO Music.

“The intention to recognize the artist as a vital underpinning of our culture and our lives, and to recognize that compensation of such energy as crucial for all of our welfare, is what attracts me to the HIO model," - Will Oldham aka Bonnie 'Prince' Billy.

Upcoming features include:

Payments, staking, and token rewards

NFT minting and an artist merch store

A social feed, ticketing system, and advertising suite

The HIO team has currently licensed music from a growing list of influential indie labels, most recently Merge Records. Announcements pertaining to catalogues of songs numbering in the millions are imminent. By targeting smaller labels and independent artists first, HIO has streamlined its catalogue onboarding process, with the aim of scaling to a full catalogue of 100 million songs by late 2025.

In addition, HIO Music’s integration with Solana MainNet supports music NFT minting directly within the app, empowering artists to monetise their creations like never before. Partnerships with leading developers and advisors further solidify HIO’s position as a trailblazer in the Web3 music space.

HIO Music is live and free to use on iOS and Android, and also on Solana Saga, the world’s first crypto phone.

About HIO Music

HIO Music is building the ultimate Web3 social music experience. Designed to maximise artist income, 100% of subscription fees are passed on to rights holders. Tools to support direct fan engagement, merch, and ticket sales enhance user engagement and revenue generation. The largest music catalogue in Web3 makes HIO Music the streaming dApp people want to listen to.

