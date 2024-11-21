Iterable Drives 337% Conversion Increase and 4x Order Boost with Mobile-First Engagement Ahead of Holiday Shopping Season

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterable, the AI-powered customer communication platform, has unveiled exceptional performance data from brands leveraging its platform to deliver personalized mobile-first experiences, including a 337% surge in customer conversation rates and a 4x growth in orders. Industry leaders like gorjana, Flipster, Sandboxx, and Thirty Madison are revolutionizing their mobile marketing through Iterable's advanced platform, breaking through digital noise to forge meaningful customer connections. At a time when mobile moments matter most, Iterable empowers marketers to orchestrate sophisticated, cross-channel campaigns across email, SMS, in-app messaging, push notifications, Embedded Messaging, and soon WhatsApp—turning every mobile touchpoint into a revenue-generating opportunity while building the kind of customer loyalty that defines market leaders.

Consumer attention has become the most precious commodity in digital marketing. In a world saturated with up to 10,000 daily advertisements, consumers have become powerful gatekeepers of their own experiences, engaging only with brands that offer real value, demonstrate authentic care, and prove they truly understand their needs. The data is clear: with 88% of consumers now demanding excellence from the brands they do business with, exceptional mobile experiences don't just differentiate brands—they determine whether they're seen at all.

In this hyper-competitive landscape, leading brands are unlocking mobile's full potential by combining its unmatched reach with Iterable's powerful orchestration capabilities. Leveraging Iterable, marketers can transform forgotten and fragmented mobile touchpoints into well-orchestrated, revenue-driving experience—delivering the kind of deeply personalized, seamless experiences that not only capture precious consumer attention but turn fleeting moments into lasting customer loyalty.

"In today's noisy world, consumers are crystal clear about what they want: not more messages, but more valuable communication from brands that meet them where they are," said Adriana Gil Miner, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Iterable. "This is why our customers are increasingly adopting mobile channels, with SMS message growth up 23% this year alone. When brands thoughtfully integrate mobile channels like SMS, Embedded Messaging, WhatsApp, and in-app messaging into their strategies, marketing shifts from impersonal broadcasts to meaningful conversations. The remarkable results from this approach are undeniable—proving that mobile is a channel brands can’t afford to ignore."

Unlocking the Power of Mobile with AI-Powered Iterable

Mobile engagement has evolved dramatically in recent years. Whereas consumer time on their devices was dedicated to social media and entertainment in 2021, today's users devote 4.5 hours to their smartphones across a broader spectrum of activities—from shopping to banking to work. This deepening mobile dependency translates directly to business value: mobile-first companies now achieve 2x higher customer lifetime value, while mobile commerce races toward $710 billion by 2025. The message for marketers is clear: those who master mobile-first engagement will capture an outsized share of this expanding opportunity.

Iterable empowers brands to capitalize on this shift and outpace competitors in the mobile-first era with its industry-leading AI and the market's most comprehensive cross-channel capabilities. While other platforms offer basic mobile messaging, Iterable's sophisticated AI engine processes billions of signals across all channels like email, SMS, Embedded Messaging, in-app messaging, analyzing behavioral patterns to anticipate customer needs, determining not just the perfect message, but the ideal timing and channel for maximum impact.

Over 1,200 leading brands across 50 countries trust Iterable to power mission-critical cross-channel communications. Iterable empowers brands to transform standalone mobile touchpoints into sophisticated cross-channel experiences that meet customers wherever they are. Leading brands across industries are leveraging this unified approach to create seamless interactions across channels and deliverable measurable business impact:

gorjana Drives 337% Increase in Conversions Through SMS, Email & In-Store Harmony:

Few businesses understand the importance of customer connection as innately as gorjana, a jewelry brand based in Laguna Beach. Leveraging Iterable, gorjana’s team expertly orchestrates personalized, cross-channel campaigns that not only reach but deeply engage their audience at key moments during the year.



In one of the company’s big holiday pushes, gorjana strategically leveraged SMS to target last-minute shoppers, resulting in a 55% increase in the total number of SMS messages delivered that February, and the growth led to a 17% increase in year-over-year conversions.

The team also sends testimonials via text to prospective customers. These messages feature the jewelry styles that are most often a customer’s first purchase, and the added social proof can be just what a user needs before completing a checkout. This testimonial SMS campaign has been wildly successful, leading to an impressive 337.5% increase in conversions year-over-year.

Through the creative use of SMS and other key channels, gorjana has cultivated a seamless, highly personalized customer experience that drives engagement, fosters loyalty, and delivers measurable business impact.

“Having everything under one hood with Iterable has been a game-changer,” said Nala Hanna, Retention Marketing Manager at gorjana. “To be able to orchestrate all our customer segments across SMS, email, and more made it very easy to make the switch.”

Flipster Unlocks 77% Surge in Trading Volume with Push & Email

Flipster, one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrency derivatives platforms, partnered with Iterable to elevate its user experience and drive deeper engagement. Leveraging Iterable's powerful data integration capabilities and intuitive interface, Flipster is able to deliver cohesive and highly targeted emails and push notifications at pivotal moments throughout the customer journey.

The partnership with Iterable empowered Flipster to implement timely cross-channel strategies that foster meaningful connections with users. The results are remarkable: from Q1 to Q2 in 2024, Flipster experienced a 77% surge in trading volume, underscoring how the right tools and a focus on cross-channel engagement can fuel success.

Sandboxx Improves Click Rate by 538% With Iterable’s Embedded Messaging

Sandboxx, the mobile app focused on connecting the military community through military mail, content, community, and news, set out on an ambitious mission to deliver a more holistic, relevant, real-time experience to customers. In their efforts to take ownership of all the channels available to them, the Sandboxx team strategically integrated Iterable's Embedded Messaging—messages that are displayed inline in mobile and web applications, alongside all other native content—into their cross-channel marketing strategy.



Regardless of the use case, with Embedded Messaging, Sandboxx marketers never have to wait to get information in front of customers. Whenever a message is updated on their website, that content is reflected in the app in real time thanks to data feeds.

Since adopting Embedded Messaging in early 2024, Sandboxx has achieved 5.7 million impressions and increased its click rate from 2.48% on average to 15.82%. That’s a massive 538% improvement compared to engaging via email only. They now have a fully native, integrated messaging solution with robust segmentation to enhance their cross-channel marketing campaigns across both their website and app.

Thanks to Embedded Messaging, the Sandboxx team has been able to deliver a superior user experience, reach customers with more personalized content, and dramatically improve their key metrics that impact the bottom line.

“Iterable’s Embedded Messaging honestly feels like a new best friend,” said Jeremiah Runser, Head of Marketing at Sandboxx. “It’s super easy to integrate, and it makes everything you’re already doing with Iterable just better.”

Thirty Madison Drives 50% Higher Patient Engagement with Iterable



Thirty Madison, the virtual-first healthcare company, supports its patients’ lifelong health conditions through an innovative care model that’s personalized, affordable, and accessible. By harnessing the mobile and cross-channel power of Iterable, they’ve established a more direct and personalized approach to customer communications, elevating the overall customer experience and delivering exceptional results for their brand.

To optimize patient acquisition, Thirty Madison tapped into the power of SMS—a channel known for achieving click rates much higher than email. By strategically repositioning the SMS opt-in earlier in the sign-up process, they significantly increased opt-in rates, ensuring more potential patients could receive vital updates. Among those who opted into SMS, over 50% were more likely to complete their intake forms compared to those who didn’t, accelerating their care journey. Overall, integrating SMS into the patient experience drove a double-digit increase in consultation completion rates, expediting treatment delivery and streamlining the patient journey.

With a full suite of SMS tools native to Iterable, Thirty Madison is able to engage patients at the right moment, across a broad range of use cases—from lead-to-purchase to payment failure—in complete lockstep with email. And, with a multitude of AI and experimentation features as well as the ability to send deeply personalized cross-channel messages, they can now reach consumers on the right channel to forge stronger connections between health providers and patients.

“Iterable has completely transformed our patient communications,” said Lauren Gonzalez, Senior Manager of Lifecycle Marketing at Thirty Madison. “With everything under one platform, we’re able to deliver highly targeted messages across SMS and email, meeting patients at the perfect moment in their journey.”

Setting the Stage for Success Beyond the Holidays

With over 53% of shoppers expected to browse and buy on mobile this holiday season, the channel is more than a seasonal must-have—it’s a year-round growth driver.

Now is the time to unlock mobile’s full potential. Whether introducing a new channel or enhancing your strategy, a comprehensive mobile approach can redefine engagement and drive transformative results. Use Iterable’s free value calculator to see the impact and set your strategy up for 2025 success: https://iterable.com/value-calculator/

