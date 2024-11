Global Clinical Trials Connect Conference 2025: Collaboration, Innovation and Enhancing Quality in Clinical Trials (London, United Kingdom - May 28-29, 2025)

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Trials Connect 2025" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Trials Connect 2025 will provide a platform to discuss on the futuristic advancements in clinical trials and clinical research. This multidisciplinary program involves broad participation of people from clinical trials community from around the globe who are focused on learning more about clinical research, clinical trials planning and management.

The Pharma and Bio-Tech companies are consistently evolving and new clinical studies, technologies and advancements in care and treatments have augmented the efficiency and at the same time the complexity of clinical trials has increased, with tests being carried out in a highly structured and closely coordinated manner. It is high time that we look into innovative strategies, new technologies, effective and quality collaborations to address these issues, which can cater to the needs of the patient and the industry.

This conference intends to focus on the global health and clinical trials around the world. Bioethics, regulations, patient recruitment, site selection, real-world data, data integration & Strategy, outsourcing, vendor management, quality (QbD) in Trial Conduct, risk-based monitoring, clinical auditing & financial planning and other significant topics that play a key role in clinical trials will be addressed along with innovative sessions on new technologies, effective and quality collaborations.

The summit will facilitate an invaluable networking opportunities with decision makers and focus on real case studies, insightful presentations and round tables.

Key Highlights

Patient Recruitment and Site selection

Innovative trial designs

Partnership & Collaboration - Sponsors, CROs, Sites and External Vendors

Patient centric clinical trials

Making Patient Engagement a Reality

New innovations in Patient Recruitment planning and execution on a clinical trial

Outsourcing strategies and models

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment and Electronic Patient Reported Outcome

Streamlined IRT development process

Pharmacovigilance & Clinical Trials

Post-Clinical Trial closed communities

How to future proof your clinical operations

Diversity and Inclusion in Clinical Trials

Implementing Risk Based Monitoring

Streamlining R&D and lower costs in clinical trials

Adaptive Trial Model

Clinical Trial Auditing

Real World Clinical Trial Strategies

Data Quality & Technology

Clinical Data Strategy & Analytics

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) Systems

Decentralised Clinical Trials

Clinical Technology and Driving Innovation

M-Health, Wearable and Consumer Technology

Big-Data, IoT and Artificial Intelligence in Clinical trials

Blockchain technology for improving clinical research quality

Who Should Attend:

This event is designed for senior level attendees from various companies including Pharmaceutical, Bio-Tech, Bio-Pharma, CRO's, Investigative Sites, Solution provider and Government institutions.

Attendees includes VPs, GMs, Directors, Heads and Managers of:

Clinical Trials

Clinical Study Management

Clinical Operations

Clinical Research

Patient Organizations

Patient Recruitment

Outsourcing

Vendor Management

Site Management

Site Monitoring

Clinical Pharmacology

Clinical Data Management

Risk Monitoring

EDC

Clinical/Digital Innovation

Clinical Design/Protocol design/ Strategy makers

Clinical Research Sites

CROs and CMOs

Hospitals/ Associations

Regulatory affairs

Agenda:

Day 1

08:00 Registration & Refreshments

08:50 Welcome Address & Chairperson's opening remarks

ng Efficiency through Streamlined Clinical Trials

09:00 Tactical and Strategic Use of AI in Clinical Trials

09:30 Integrating Blockchain into clinical research

10:00 Innovating with AI: digital transformations for clinical research

10:30 Ensuring Compliance and Inspection Readiness Through Effective Risk Management

11:00 Business Card Exchange with Morning Coffee/Tea & Discussion

11:20 Forging Successful Global Research Partnership in Southeast Asia - Universiti Malaya Medical Centre's Experience

11:50 Advancing Patient Safety Through Inclusive Clinical Trials: Harnessing Real-World Data Directly from Source

12:20 Digital Transformation: Developing and deploying a digital authoring platform across the value chain

12:45 Luncheon & Networking - Explore, Engage with Your Peers, and Connect at Our Exhibitor Booths

13:35 Increasing diversity in clinical trials in the UK: Results from a nationally representative survey

14:00 Patient Involvement and Patient Reported Outcomes. Does it make a difference?

14:30 End-to-End management of critical quality factors across a vaccine study/program

15:00 From EHR to Sponsor - harnessing electronic health records in clinical research

15:30 Recharge with Tea or Coffee While Networking

15:50 Panel discussion: Critical Success Factors while Planning for Site Selection and Patient Recruitment

16:20 The Role of Investigator-Initiated Trials in Leveraging Real-World Evidence

16:50 Sponsor centric to Patient centric framework - Improving patient recruitment & enhancing their involvement

17:20 Panel Discussion: The Future of Patient-Centricity in Clinical Trials - Embedding a patient-centric approach to clinical trial design

17:50 Interactive Breakout Round Table Discussion

18:20 Chairperson's Closing Remark

18:30 Networking Drinks Session - Unwind with Evening Drinks and Engaging Conversations

Day 2

08:30 Registration & Refreshments

08:50 Welcome Address & Chairperson's opening remarks

Shaping the Future with Innovative Trials

09:00 Personalized Clinical Trials Framework: Considerations for implementation from a patient centricity perspective

09:30 Roche Rater Academy: An enterprise wide approach to developing a rater training lifecycle to improve rater data quality, productivity and inclusivity for an improved customer experience enabled through a strategic supplier partnership

10:00 New opportunities for patient recruitment and diversity - Conducting clinical trials in the MENA region

10:30 Data-Enabled Recruitment to Clinical Trials and How Real-World Data Can Enhance Clinical Trial Outcomes and Safety Monitoring

11:00 Business Card Exchange with Morning Coffee/Tea & Discussion

11:20 Empowering Clinical Research with Artificial Intelligence: Unlocking the Value of Real-World Data

11:45 Planning and Placement: A recipe for research delivery success

12:15 Smart use of GenAI, NLP and ML in Oncology Clinical Trials

12:40 Luncheon & Networking - Explore, Engage with Your Peers, and Connect at Our Exhibitor Booths

13:30 How clinical trials can utilise predictive ai to simulate a trial to predict its probability of success, and optimise the variables to increase success probability!

13:55 Quality considerations for the use of Real World Evidence in clinical development

14:25 Weighing and evaluating the outsourcing approach that is right for you

14:55 EU PEARL, platform trials

15:25 Recharge with Tea or Coffee While Networking

15:45 Africa's role in reducing clinical delays

16:15 Interpretation and Impact of Real-World Clinical Data

16:45 Panel Discussion: Leveraging Big Data and AI in the Era of Tech-Driven Clinical Trials: Opportunities and Ethical Dilemmas

17:15 Partnership & Collaboration - Sponsors, CROs, Sites and External Vendors

17:40 Chairperson's Closing Remark

Speakers

Nancy Meyerson-Hess

Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer

eMQT



Richardus Vonk

VP, Head of Oncology Data Analytics and Statistical Sciences

Bayer AG



Tim Williams

Head of Interventional Research - CPRD

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency



Jose Manuel Cervera Grau

Executive Director

Eli Lilly and Company



Dex Bilkic

Director, Alliance Management

AstraZeneca



Prof. Dr. Ho Gwo Fuang

Consultant clinical oncologist

Clinical Investigation Centre, UMMC



Nadir Ammour

Global Lead, Clinical Innovation & External Partnership

Sanofi



Regine Buffels

Principal Global Medical Affairs Director

Hoffmann-La Roche



Meelis Lootus

Member of IEEE Novel Biomarkers for Decentralised Clinical Trials Working Group

IEEE



Jennifer Eyerman

Clinical Trial Partner, Clinical Operations, Research and Early Development

Roche



Craig Elliott

Director Strategic Alliance and Sourcing

Merck Group



Martin Gibson

Chief Medical Officer

NorthWest EHealth



Rebecca West

Associate Director leading Global Health

Ipsos



Viraj Rajadhyaksha

Area Medical Director

AstraZeneca



Andrew Gray

Director, QA Clinical Therapeutic Area Head

Johnson & Johnson



Sophie Wintrich

Patient Advocacy Connector

Patient Co-Next



Tina Barton

Chief Operating Officer

Emerging Markets Quality Trials (eMQT)



Shalom Lloyd

Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer

Emerging Markets Quality Trials (eMQT)



Pauline Frank

Chief Patient Connector

Patient Co-Next



Rebecca Jackson

Senior Manager, R&D IT, Enabling Innovation

Johnson & Johnson Technology



Miguel Valenzuela

Associate Director Clinical Operations - RBQM+

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals



Magali Traskine

Associate Director, Central Monitoring

GSK



Gabriel Maeztu

Co-Founder & President

IOMED



Jordi Guitart

Chief Executive Officer

Science4Tech



Saurabh Jain

Chief Executive Officer

TrialKey



Diane Driver

Head Program Delivery

UCB



Karen Matthews

Senior Business Development Manager

NIHR Research Delivery Network



Rasmus Hjorth

Head of communication

James Lind Care



Lukasz Wiech

Chief Medical Officer

European Clinical Trials Information Network



Rohan Simon

Associate Director - Business Development

Insights Research Organization & Solutions



Waheed Jowiya

Digitalisation Strategy Lead

Novo Nordisk



Louise Lind Skov

Head of Content Digitalisation

Novo Nordisk



Jane Reed

Director of Life Sciences NLP

Linguamatics



Lucy Campbell

Research Manager

King's College London

