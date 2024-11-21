Delaware North forms robust partnership with Birches Health to power new responsible gaming initiatives

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delaware North, a global hospitality and entertainment company with a portfolio of regional casinos and an interactive gaming division, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership with Birches Health, a national provider of responsible gaming resources and specialized problem gambling teletherapy.

Delaware North will integrate Birches Health’s resources and referral pathways directly into its online gaming products, including the Betly Sportsbook app in Tennessee, Arkansas and Ohio, plus the Betly Casino & Sportsbook platform in West Virginia. Delaware North’s interactive gaming division operates the Betly online and mobile sports betting platforms.

In addition to highlighting the Birches Health services through platform integrations, Betly will regularly promote responsible gaming best practices and care options through co-branded awareness campaigns with Birches Health. Birches Health and Delaware North will co-create dedicated, streamlined pathways featuring direct access to custom digital responsible gaming resources and specialized treatment for individuals in need. Birches Health’s clinical leadership team will also conduct regular educational training sessions with Delaware North’s Betly team members starting in 2025.

“Delaware North is committed to promoting and encouraging responsible gaming and offering users informational resources to support and identify problem gambling, as well as promoting intelligent tools that allow players to set deposit, loss, session time and money-spent limits,” said Lee Terfloth, Delaware North’s chief interactive gaming officer. “These new resources from Birches Health will enhance our responsible gaming program with additional training for our team members and will be easy for our patrons to access.”

“Increasing access to resources for players to build sustainable behaviors, as well as treatment from specialized clinicians is a crucial shared goal between Delaware North and Birches Health,” added Elliott Rapaport, founder and CEO of Birches Health. “We are excited to launch a partnership focused on supporting players and creating a strong, healthy ecosystem.”

Delaware North Gaming

Delaware North is one of the most innovative gaming operators in the United States, specializing in regional venues with slots and video gaming machines, table games, poker rooms, full-service restaurants, retail shops and hotels. We have gaming destinations in New York, New Hampshire, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, West Virginia, Ohio and Illinois, as well as in Australia. We are also the lead consultant on the Catawba Nation’s $700 million casino resort project in North Carolina. Our interactive division operates mobile sports betting and iGaming in several states under the Betly brand, and we also own and operate Ruby Seven Studios, a leading developer of social casino gaming applications.

Delaware North

Delaware North is a global leader in the hospitality and entertainment industry. The company annually serves more than a half-billion guests across three continents, including at high-profile sports venues, airports, national and state parks, restaurants, resorts, hotels, and casinos. Building on more than a century of enduring partnerships and a commitment to local communities and sustainability, Delaware North’s vision is to delight guests by creating the world’s best experiences today while reimagining tomorrow. Learn more at www.DelawareNorth.com and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

Birches Health

Birches Health is a modern digital healthcare company that offers clinician-led resources and care services for behavioral addictions, focusing primarily on gambling and gaming disorders. Deploying a three-tiered strategic approach centered on education, engagement and treatment, Birches Health provides free online learning modules, self-assessments, tools and educational content to help prevent problem gaming behaviors. Birches also offers personalized treatment plans crafted by licensed, specialized clinicians for individuals in need. To learn more about Birches Health, access online educational and assessment resources or explore treatment options, visit www.BirchesHealth.com, email hello@bircheshealth.com or call (833) 483-3838.

