Single-Use Bioreactors Market Forecast to Reach $9.1 Billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 15.4% - Comprehensive Analysis by Product, Type, Molecule, Cell Type, Application and Region

The global single-use bioreactors market is projected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2029 from USD 4.4 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.





The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share by end user in 2023



In 2023, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share by end user in the global single-use bioreactors market. The growth in this market can be attributed to rising R&D initiatives by pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies and the increased production of biologics and biosimilars. Moreover, the widespread use of SUBs among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across established and developed markets, such as North America and Europe, and the rising approvals of biologics and biosimilars in these regions are the major factors supporting the growth of this end-user segment.



The US has continued to dominate the single-use bioreactors market during the forecast period of 2024-2029



The US is the world's largest biopharmaceutical market and a leader in biopharmaceutical research/investments. Pharmaceutical companies in the US are actively participating in developing biologics and biosimilars and increasingly utilizing single-use bioreactors, which offers less turnaround time, has low installation costs, and is energy-efficient. These factors support the growth of the US single-use bioreactors market. Furthermore, the expiry of many biologics contributes to the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry in the US. The US accounts for the highest number of patents due for expiration.



Several strategies are being undertaken by pharmaceutical companies in the US, such as the development of biosimilars, new formulations for patented drugs, new routes of administration for known drugs, and combinations for extending drug commercial lifecycles, which will result in an increase in biopharmaceutical R&D and new generations of biologic medicines. As single-use bioreactors are associated with a low risk of contamination and low implementation costs, their adoption in biopharmaceutical companies for R&D is expected to increase. These factors are supporting the growth of the single-use bioreactors market in the country.

Research Coverage



This research report categorizes the single-use bioreactors market by product (single-use bioreactor systems, single-use media bags, single-use assemblies, and other products), by type (stirred-tank single-use bioreactors, wave-induced single-use bioreactors, bubble-column single-use bioreactors, and other single-use bioreactors), by molecule type (monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), vaccines, therapeutic proteins & peptides, stem cells, and cell & gene therapy), by cell type (mammalian cells, bacterial cells, yeast cells, and other cells), by application (bioproduction, process development, and research & development (R&D)), by end user (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations & contract manufacturing organizations (CROs & CMOs), and academic & research institutes) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the single-use bioreactors market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, products, solutions, key strategies, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements. New launches, collaborations and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the single-use bioreactors market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 443 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $9.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Adoption Among CDMOs, CMOs, and SMEs Advantages Over Conventional Bioreactors Reduced Capital Investment Reduced Water and Energy Consumption Growing Biologics & Biosimilars Markets

Restraints Issues Related to Extractables & Leachables Regulatory Hurdles and Compliance Issues Impact of Pfas Restrictions on Product Development

Opportunities Untapped Market Potential in Emerging Economies Hybrid Facilities

Challenges Lack of Standardization Waste Disposal Potential Breakage of SU Bags



