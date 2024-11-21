Claimable Launches Free Tool To Help PANS/PANDAS Patients Fight Unjust Denials and Secure IVIG Treatment

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claimable, a pioneering healthcare technology company, today announced the launch of its free AI-powered appeals platform designed to help children with PANS/PANDAS overcome insurance denials and access critical intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) treatment. Families can join the waitlist now, with the ability to file an appeal launching on November 25, 2024, by visiting www.getclaimable.com/pans-pandas .

The Claimable platform leverages purpose-built AI to analyze clinical research, policy details, appeals data, and patients’ unique medical stories, generating and submitting customized insurance denial appeals in minutes.

The PANS/PANDAS solution was inspired by the family of Gianna Coulter. After being denied IVIG treatment three times by their insurer, Cigna, Gianna lost the ability to speak, eat, and walk for the majority of the day. Claimable stepped up to support them in filling a customized appeal. Within 96 hours they won. Cigna’s decision was reversed and they were reimbursed for previously made out-of-pocket payments. On the heels of this success, Claimable is now offering appeals support to all PANS/PANDAS patients at no cost, ensuring families do not incur any additional expenses in their fight for care.

"When I spoke to the Coulter family, it was clear to me that not only was this a medical issue of their daughter desperately needing care, but also the economic hardships would be more than any family could reasonably bear,” shares Warris Bokhari, co-founder and CEO of Claimable. “I spoke to 12 families across 12 different states in the span of two days, and their stories were heartbreaking; divorces, foreclosures, bankruptcy - all to get access to one treatment and give their kids a shot. There was no way we could sit this out."

1 in 200 children in the US are estimated to be affected with PANS/PANDAS, a brain disorder that causes sudden onset psychiatric symptoms. The widely recommended treatment for PANS/PANDAS is IVIG, which involves infusing a patient with a concentrated pool of antibodies from healthy donors. IVIG is the mandated treatment in 12 states, but throughout the rest of the country families are facing senseless denials, and children are suffering and denied critical care.

“For far too long, families affected by PANS/PANDAS have faced senseless barriers when seeking insurance coverage for IVIG treatment, leaving them to navigate complex appeals processes alone while their children suffer needlessly. This free resource will empower thousands of families to advocate for the care their children desperately need. It would have been a huge support to my family, as well,” said Diana Pohlman, Advocate & Executive Director, PANDAS Network.org.

On average, a single IVIG infusion costs over $9,000 out of pocket, with some children requiring multiple infusions over years. Claimable has the potential to save families hundreds of thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket expenses. At a time when 100 million Americans struggle with medical debt, insurance coverage has never been more critical. Research shows that without adequate coverage, 60% of people delay care, and 47% experience worsening health as a direct result.

In addition to PANS/PANDAS, Claimable supports affordable appeals for over 70 life-changing treatments, focusing on commonly denied medications for autoimmune and migraine sufferers. The company aims to rapidly increase its impact, expanding to over 100 treatments by early 2025. This growth will include support for patients with Multiple Sclerosis, Cardiac Diseases, Diabetes, Obesity, Asthma, and individuals battling certain cancers. Claimable submits appeals via Fax and First Class Mail, requesting urgent 72-hour reviews when appropriate. Each appeal costs $39.95, plus shipping, except PANS/PANDAS appeals which are being offered for free.

Claimable is available nationwide and accepts denials from all insurance providers, including Medicare, Medicaid, United Healthcare, Anthem, Aetna, Cigna, and BCBS plans.

For more information about Claimable’s PANS/PANDAS tool, visit www.getclaimable.com/pans-pandas .

To learn more about Claimable and all of the treatments they support, visit www.getclaimable.com .

