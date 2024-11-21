Floriculture Industry Trends and Growth Forecast, 2030: Organic Farming and Biodegradable Packaging Present Opportunities for Market Players

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floriculture Market by Product, Flower, End-Use, Sales Channel - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Floriculture Market grew from USD 42.69 billion in 2023 to USD 45.12 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.84%, reaching USD 63.56 billion by 2030. This report provides a detailed overview of the floriculture market, exploring several key areas:

A thorough examination of the current market landscape, featuring comprehensive data from leading industry players and analyzing their reach and influence across the market.

The report identifies significant growth opportunities in emerging markets and assesses expansion potential within established segments, providing a roadmap for future development.

In-depth coverage of recent product launches, untapped geographic regions, significant industry developments, and strategic investments reshaping the market landscape.

A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, covering market share, business strategies, product portfolios, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent trends, technological advancements, and innovations in manufacturing by key market players.

Insight into groundbreaking technologies, R&D efforts, and product innovations that will drive the market in future.





Market growth is fueled by increasing consumer preference for aesthetically pleasing environments, urbanization, and rising disposable incomes which boost demand for ornamental plants and flowers. Technological advancements like smart farming and genetic modification are unlocking new growth avenues. The expanding e-commerce sector is another key driver, presenting immense growth potential by broadening accessibility and convenience.

However, challenges persist, including climatic changes, pest and disease management issues, and limited availability of skilled labor, all of which can hinder production. Market limitations also arise from logistical concerns in flower transport and storage, impacting freshness and shelf life. Opportunities abound in leveraging sustainable floriculture practices, such as organic farming and biodegradable packaging, to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

Innovation could focus on developing drought-resistant and pest-resistant plant varieties and integrating AI for predictive analysis in pest control and optimization. Businesses can also explore diversification into lesser-known yet high-demand species or niche markets such as medicinal plants.

The floriculture market is dynamic yet competitive, requiring stakeholders to stay abreast of consumer trends, technological strides, and eco-friendly practices. By embracing sustainability and technological integration, firms can differentiate themselves and cater to evolving consumer expectations while navigating inherent market challenges.



Floriculture Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Rising consumer expenditures for home decoration Emerging trend of residential landscaping globally Favorable governmental regulations for encouraging floriculture

Market Restraints Perishable nature of products and constraints related to climate change

Market Opportunities Ongoing advancements in plantation coupled with massive investment in greenhouse facilities Emergence of online sales channels and home-deliveries

Market Challenges Presence of artificial flower solutions for decorative purposes



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Floriculture Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Product Cut Flowers Cut Foliage Plants Propagation Materials

Flower Carnations Chrysanthemums Freesias Gerberas Hydrangeas Lilies Roses Texas Bluebells Tulips

End-Use Commercial Personal

Sales Channel Offline Florists & Kiosks Franchises Independent Small Stores Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Online



Region Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam Europe, Middle East & Africa Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



The report addresses key questions to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions:

What is the current size of the market, and how is it expected to grow?

Which products, segments, and regions present the most attractive investment opportunities?

What are the prevailing technology trends and regulatory factors influencing the market?

How do top vendors rank regarding market share and competitive positioning?

What revenue sources and strategic opportunities guide vendors' market entry or exit decisions?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 198 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $45.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $63.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

