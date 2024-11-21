COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT





No. 197/2024

Tvis, 21 November 2024

TCM GROUP A/S narrow full year expectations for 2024.

Based on the sales and earnings achieved during the first nine months of 2024 and the expected sales and earnings for the remainder of the year, TCM Group A/S is narrowing its full year financial outlook for 2024 both with regard to sales and earnings.

TCM Group adjust the financial outlook for 2024 as follows:

Full year revenue of DKK 1,150 – 1,200 million (previously DKK 1,125 – 1,200 million), and

Adjusted EBIT in the range DKK 75 – 90 million (previously DKK 70 – 90 million).

The outlook for adjusted EBIT includes an expected positive effect from adjustment of the contingent consideration related to the acquisition of AUBO Production A/S in the range of DKK 8-10 million.

For further information please contact:

Torben Paulin, CEO, TCM Group A/S, +45 21 21 04 64

Thomas Hjannung, CFO, TCM Group A/S, +45 25 17 42 33

IR Contact – ir@tcmgroup.dk

