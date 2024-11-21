5G Infrastructure Industry Research Report 2024: Market to Grow at a Staggering CAGR of 54.71% to 2029, Driven by Demand for High-Speed Connectivity, & Industry-specific Applications and Automation

Dublin, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Infrastructure Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 5G Infrastructure Market was valued at USD 20.73 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 286.81 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 54.71%

The Global 5G Infrastructure Market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the accelerating demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity across various industries. With the deployment of 5G networks, the market is witnessing a paradigm shift in communication technology, offering unparalleled data speeds and supporting a multitude of connected devices. The Asia Pacific region has emerged as a dominant player, fueled by proactive technology adoption, substantial investments, and a large tech-savvy population.







The Radio Access Network (RAN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) segments play pivotal roles, with RAN addressing the connectivity aspect through small and macro cells, while NFV transforms core network technologies, enhancing efficiency and scalability. The Automotive sector is a significant driver, leveraging 5G for autonomous driving, intelligent transportation systems, and enhanced in-car connectivity. As 5G technology continues to evolve, the market landscape is marked by challenges such as high initial investment costs, regulatory complexities, and the need for global standardization. Nevertheless, the market is poised for sustained growth, fostering innovation, economic competitiveness, and transformative changes across industries.



Rapid Expansion of 5G Networks



The global 5G infrastructure market is experiencing a rapid expansion driven by the widespread deployment of 5G networks. As of 2022, many countries have already initiated or completed the rollout of 5G infrastructure, enabling faster and more reliable wireless communication. This expansion is expected to continue as more telecom operators invest in upgrading their networks to support the increasing demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity. The surge in data consumption, rising adoption of IoT devices, and the need for enhanced mobile broadband are key factors propelling the rapid expansion of 5G networks.



Growing Demand for Edge Computing



One of the prominent market trends in the global 5G infrastructure market is the growing demand for edge computing. 5G technology enables ultra-low latency, making it ideal for applications that require real-time processing. Edge computing leverages the proximity of computational resources to the data source, reducing latency and improving overall performance. This trend is particularly significant in industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, and autonomous vehicles, where quick decision-making is crucial. As 5G networks continue to mature, the integration of edge computing is expected to gain momentum, unlocking new possibilities for innovative applications and services.



Emergence of Private 5G Networks



Enterprises are increasingly exploring the deployment of private 5G networks to meet their specific connectivity needs. Private 5G networks offer organizations greater control, security, and customization compared to traditional public networks. Industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and smart cities are embracing private 5G networks to enable advanced applications like industrial automation, real-time monitoring, and smart infrastructure. This trend is likely to continue as businesses seek to leverage the benefits of 5G technology tailored to their unique requirements, fostering the development of a diverse and dynamic market landscape.



Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in 5G Networks



The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with 5G infrastructure is a transformative trend shaping the future of telecommunications. AI plays a crucial role in optimizing network performance, predictive maintenance, and enhancing overall user experience. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, 5G networks can intelligently allocate resources, manage network traffic, and proactively address potential issues. This synergy between AI and 5G is expected to result in more efficient and self-optimizing networks, providing better reliability and scalability. As the demand for seamless connectivity grows, the integration of AI in 5G infrastructure is poised to become a key driver of innovation and competitiveness.



Focus on Network Slicing for Diverse Use Cases



Network slicing is a key technology in the 5G ecosystem that allows the creation of virtualized, independent networks tailored to specific use cases. This trend is gaining traction as network operators aim to provide diverse services with varying requirements on the same physical infrastructure. Network slicing enables the allocation of dedicated resources to different applications, such as enhanced mobile broadband, massive machine-type communication, and ultra-reliable low-latency communication. The ability to customize network slices for specific needs enhances efficiency and flexibility, making 5G networks more adaptable to the evolving demands of different industries.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $286.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 54.7% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Integrated Electronics

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Qorvo Inc

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

NEC Corporation

MediaTek Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Marvell Technology, Inc.

5G Infrastructure Market, By Communication Infrastructure:

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Radio Access Network (RAN)

Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

5G Infrastructure Market, By Core Network Technology:

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Fog Computing (FC)

5G Infrastructure Market, By Application:

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

5G Infrastructure Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rkqkeb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment