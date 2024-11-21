Saia Named 2024 "Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation"

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced that Saia LTL Freight has been named a 2024 “Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation” by Redefining the Road magazine, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT). This is the fourth time the company has been named to the prestigious list.

“We are tremendously honored to once again be recognized by WIT,” said Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Kelly Benton. “Saia understands the importance of amplifying every voice, including those of women at the company. We work exceedingly hard to foster an inclusive environment, one that empowers women while recognizing their many contributions to our success.”

There are a number of characteristics that distinguish companies on this list, according to Brian Everett, publisher of Redefining the Road. They include corporate cultures that foster gender diversity, competitive compensation and benefits, flexible hours and work requirements, professional development opportunities, and career advancement opportunities.

The list is comprised of a broad range of businesses from the commercial freight transportation industry including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, and original equipment manufacturers. Recipients were recognized at the recent WIT Accelerate! Conference & Expo in Dallas, Texas.

Saia was a proud platinum sponsor of and exhibitor at this year’s WIT conference, where the company invited attendees to visit its interactive mobile museum and experience its 100-year history through videos, interactive artifacts, and more as part of its ongoing centennial anniversary celebration.

Earlier this year, Heather Shirazi, Saia’s engineering, and strategic analytics manager, and Sarmona Miller, the company’s director of revenue management, were both named a 2024 “Top Women to Watch in Transportation” by WIT, which honors women in the industry who make a positive impact and support diversity. Each were recognized for embodying WIT’s mission, “personally striving to make the industry and Saia a better place for women to work.”

“At Saia, we value all of the unique perspectives that women bring to their roles,” stated President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe. “We’re proud to be a company that connects, inspires, and helps women succeed – from educational initiatives and networking opportunities to professional development resources.”

About Saia, Inc.

