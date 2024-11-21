Risk Strategies Appoints Matt Brinson Education Practice Vice President, Sales and Marketing

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading North American specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, today announced it has appointed industry veteran Matt Brinson as Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the National Education Practice.

Previously Vice President Sales at UnitedHealthcare StudentResources, Brinson comes to Risk Strategies with over 20 years of experience in student health, sales, and client management. In his position at UnitedHealthcare StudentResources, he oversaw new business production, renewal account management, and a team of account executives.

“I am pleased to have Matt join the Risk Strategies Education team at this time,” said Terry Lyons, National Education Practice Leader, Risk Strategies. “His student health knowledge and leadership will be instrumental in driving sales and helping develop market strategy to support our clients.”

In his prior role, Brinson focused on analyzing utilization trends, implementing cost containment strategies, and ensuring timely project implementation. He was also responsible for designing effective marketing plans and has worked with a diverse range of colleges and universities. In his role with Risk Strategies, he will report directly to Lyons.

“Stepping into this role with Risk Strategies Education is really exciting,” said Brinson. “The National Education Practice’s unparalleled expertise in student health gives us a big advantage as I look to drive growth, increase market share, and deliver great results for clients.”

Risk Strategies Education is the national leader in student health and wellness. Incorporating the deep expertise of both Academic HealthPlans, acquired in 2020, and University Health Plans, acquired in 2017, it is uniquely able to provide educational institutions with the help they need to create and administer comprehensive, custom-tailored and affordable student health and wellness programs.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit risk-strategies.com.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies, part of Accession Risk Management Group, is a North American specialty brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management services, property and casualty insurance and reinsurance placement, employee benefits, private client services, consulting services, and financial & wealth solutions. The 9th largest U.S. privately held broker, we advise businesses and personal clients, have access to all major insurance markets, and 30+ specialty industry and product line practices and experts in 200+ offices - Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Grand Cayman, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Montreal, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto, and Washington, DC. RiskStrategies.com.

Media Contact

Alana Bannan

Senior Account Executive

360-975-1812

Rsc@matternow.com