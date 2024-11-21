Hexagon Agility expands CNG / RNG fuel system capacity for heavy-duty and refuse trucks in the U.S.

Rialto, CA, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hexagon Agility, a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and bulk gas transportation, expands its assembly and installation capacity in Rialto, California. This is in response to the increasing demand for compressed (renewable) natural gas (CNG/RNG) within the heavy-duty truck and refuse segments.

Significant increase in assembly and installation capacity

In June of 2023, Hexagon Agility opened a new service and installation facility, strategically located near OEMs and its Salisbury, NC plant. The new 40,000 sq ft facility houses parts, service, and installation operations to support the expansion of Hexagon Agility FleetCare total lifecycle portfolio. The facility serves as the East Coast warehouse location with Hexagon Agility’s Genuine Parts available at a “Will Call” counter.

And now, Hexagon Agility has relocated its long time Fontana, CA assembly and installation plant to a newer, more modern facility in Rialto, CA – enabling it to double its output.

“With our expanded production capabilities, our team is growing in both the Salisbury, and now in the Rialto markets,” says Hans Peter Havdal, CEO Hexagon Agility. “At Hexagon Agility, we pride ourselves on our operational resilience and responsiveness to new market opportunities. In addition to organic growth, we recently announced our acquisition of Specialty Fleet Services, a leading natural gas mobile service and inspection provider. We are ready to meet the future.”

Natural gas goes head-to-head with diesel

“A combination of increased CO2 regulations in the transport sector and the introduction of Cummins’ next generation natural gas X15N engine, is propelling the energy transition in the U.S. heavy-duty truck sector. The U.S. heavy-duty truck addressable market for natural gas solutions is expected to grow three-fold, from 100,000 vehicles/per year today, to 330,000/year starting in 2025,” says Havdal.

Available for immediate deployment, RNG significantly reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and NOx when compared to other clean energy solutions. Supported by the abundant natural gas pipeline infrastructure in the U.S., RNG is a scalable solution that offers a positive return on investment for heavy-duty fleets and for the planet.

Two major OEMs, Kenworth and Peterbilt, started production of trucks equipped with the X15N earlier this year – and deliveries of X15N equipped trucks are happening now. Over the last year, many leading fleets and OEMs have piloted the X15N combined with Hexagon Agility’s natural gas fuel systems. These include Food Express, Talon Logistics, and UPS, among others.

For more information, please contact:

Karen Romer, SVP Communications, Hexagon Agility

Telephone: +47 950 74 950 | karen.romer@hexagongroup.com



Jelena Rowe, Director, Marketing & Communications, Hexagon Agility

Telephone: +1 (310) 872-0535 | jelena.rowe@hexagonagility.com

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and bulk gas transportation. Its product offerings include (renewable) natural gas bulk distribution systems of compressed gases, light-weight Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, and (renewable) natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while saving operating costs. Learn more at hexagonagility.com and follow @HexagonAgility on X and LinkedIn.