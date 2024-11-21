Careismatic Brands Welcomes Jonathan Ram as Chief Executive Officer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Careismatic Brands, a leader in the healthcare apparel industry, is excited to announce the appointment of Jonathan Ram as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective December 2, 2024. Jon, known for his strong leadership in iconic consumer and retail brands, joins the company with an impressive background, including global executive roles at Clarks, HanesBrands Inc., and New Balance. Previously, Jon held senior roles in sports marketing at the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and National Hockey League Players’ Association in North America.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jon to Careismatic Brands.” said Evan Glucoft, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “With his vision and industry expertise, Jon will drive the company forward, focusing on growth and reinforcing our dedication to our customers.”

Jon added, “I am honored to join Careismatic Brands and work alongside this talented team. Together, we’ll continue delivering exceptional quality and value to our customers and the healthcare community, building on Careismatic's remarkable legacy in new and meaningful ways.”

About Careismatic Brands

Careismatic Brands, LLC. is a trusted global leader in healthcare apparel with a distribution platform that spans more than 75 countries. Its extensive portfolio of premium brands includes Cherokee Uniforms, Dickies Medical, Infinity, Healing Hands, MedCouture, and Scrubstar, among others. Careismatic is proud to support several nonprofit organizations, including The DAISY Foundation, U-VOL Foundation, and Mercy Ships.

