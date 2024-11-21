Cordell & Cordell Promotes Lisa F. Karges to Executive Partner

St. Louis, MO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ST. LOUIS (October 31, 2024) – Cordell & Cordell, the nation’s largest domestic litigation law firm, announced today the promotion of Lisa F. Karges to Executive Partner.

In her new position, Ms. Karges will lead the firm’s education and attorney development initiatives, focusing on empowering employees through exclusive programs such as New Employee Orientation, Cordell College, New Hire Attorney Training and Mentorship programs.

“Lisa is committed to guiding and empowering our team,” expressed CEO Joseph Breda. “Her energy and vision to enhance professional development at Cordell & Cordell aligns with the firm’s dedication to provide our attorneys with the resources and support they need to be successful in their careers.”

Joining the firm in 2011, Ms. Karges’ extensive background includes family law and bankruptcy law, along with a specialized knowledge of military procedures and their particular effect in divorce cases.

“I am eager to contribute to our firm’s legacy and leadership by investing in education for our attorneys,” said Ms. Karges. “Not only are we enhancing the capabilities of our team but also strengthening the quality of service we deliver to our clients.”

Ms. Karges was recognized from 2014 to 2021 as a Florida Rising Star in family law practice by Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters rating service of outstanding U.S. lawyers.

In 2017, she received board certification in Marital & Family Law from the Florida Bar and was recently re-certified in 2022. This designation is earned by fewer than 300 Florida attorneys, accounting for seven percent of eligible Bar members in the state.

Cordell & Cordell is the largest family law firm in the United States, with over 200 attorneys having served more than 250,000 clients over the last 30+ years. Information about Cordell & Cordell is available at CordellCordell.com, or by calling 1-866-323-7529.

About Cordell & Cordell

Cordell & Cordell is a family law firm with offices in the United States. Cordell & Cordell’s innovative approach to family law has garnered national coverage from outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Time magazine, CNN, and FOX News. For more information about Cordell & Cordell, please visit CordellCordell.com.

