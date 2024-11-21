OKX Launches 'OKX House': Where Fashion Meets Function

The onchain arm of OKX has launched an immersive virtual shopping experience where anyone can use crypto to purchase exclusive OKX-branded and partner items, including apparel and hardware wallets

As a new alternative to traditional e-commerce, each physical item is paired with a tradable NFT, bridging real-world ownership while enabling trading through OKX Wallet

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a global onchain technology company, today announced the beta launch of ' OKX House ,' an onchain retail platform offering an immersive virtual shopping experience where customers can use crypto to purchase exclusive OKX and partner-branded items - from apparel to hardware wallets - each backed by a tradable NFT.

'OKX House' bridges physical and digital ownership, enabling the OKX Wallet community to express their onchain identity in the physical world while maintaining true digital ownership. Each item's NFT can be gifted or traded on marketplaces (such as OKX Marketplace, which features zero fees).

Unlike traditional e-commerce solutions, 'OKX House' is built upon a completely new backend system that enables the end-to-end customer journey onchain - while providing a familiar, seamless shopping experience and interface. By merging blockchain technology with retail, 'OKX House' creates a new e-commerce paradigm where digital and physical ownership converge; each item is paired with a tradable NFT that can be gifted or sold before redemption, with the new NFT owner gaining full rights to claim the physical item. This decentralized authentication system eliminates the need for third-party verification, ensuring transparent and trustless ownership transfers.

'OKX House,' available on both web and mobile, reimagines the onchain shopping experience through:

Multi-chain support: Purchase merchandise across six networks (Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, XLayer and BNB Chain) using native tokens and stablecoins, with more chains including Base supported soon

Purchase merchandise across six networks (Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Optimism, XLayer and BNB Chain) using native tokens and stablecoins, with more chains including Base supported soon NFT-backed ownership: Every physical item includes a unique, tradable NFT certificate

Every physical item includes a unique, tradable NFT certificate Global logistics: Worldwide shipping through DHL integration

Worldwide shipping through DHL integration Zero-fee trading: Secondary market NFT trading with zero fees

Secondary market NFT trading with zero fees Exclusive collaborations: Additional branded rooms will be added to 'OKX House' through collaborations with OKX's brand partners

Additional branded rooms will be added to 'OKX House' through collaborations with OKX's brand partners Fashion meets function: Stylish branded merchandise paired with functional blockchain utility

OKX Chief Marketing Officer Haider Rafique said: "We built OKX House to empower our community to express their onchain identity in the physical world while maintaining true digital ownership. Each item represents more than just merchandise – it's a bridge between physical and digital expression, backed by NFT technology that enables instant trading or gifting. This approach transforms traditional e-commerce into an experience that reflects the values of Web3: true ownership, transparency and community. Through upcoming brand collaborations featuring exclusive and limited drops, we'll continue expanding this new paradigm of retail where physical utility meets digital ownership."

In the coming weeks, 'OKX House' will expand its virtual environment with dedicated partnership rooms featuring exclusive co-branded items from McLaren Racing, Manchester City and other community partners.

To learn more, visit: okx.com/web3/shop

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

OKX is a technology company with a mission to organize the world's blockchains and make them more accessible and useful.

We want to create a future that makes our world more efficient, transparent and connected.

OKX began as a crypto exchange giving millions of people access to trading and over time became among the largest platforms in the world. In recent years, we have developed one of the most connected onchain wallets used by millions to access decentralized applications (dApps).

OKX is trusted by hundreds of large institutions seeking access to crypto markets on a reliable platform that seamlessly connects with global banking and payments.

Our most well-known products include: OKX Exchange, OKX Wallet, OKX Explorer, OKX OS, OKX Ventures and OKX Institutional. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com