Light-it Launches CompliantChatGPT v2: Advanced AI Solutions to Reduce Medical Burden and Streamline Healthcare Workflows

About Light-it

Light-it is a technology partner dedicated to ideating, developing, launching, and delivering innovative digital health products. They assist startups, healthcare systems, and enterprise companies (like ABInBev Foundation, Best Buy, Brave Health, and Oxford Mindfulness Foundation) create digital health products that improve people's lives. Their commitment to technical and compliance excellence and innovative mindset sets them apart as a trusted partner in healthcare.

Introducing CompliantChatGPT v2

CompliantChatGPT is a digital product designed to alleviate the overwork burden on healthcare professionals by leveraging LLMs (like ChatGPT) in a HIPAA-compliant manner. Its latest release, v2, introduces a suite of powerful features aimed at streamlining workflows and reducing workload, showcasing Light-it's commitment to innovation, technical excellence, and the delivery of top-tier solutions that protect patients' PHI while preserving the time and wellbeing of healthcare staff.

Since its launch in 2023, CompliantChatGPT has grown its user base to 3,000 individual users (among them healthcare systems medical staff, solo practitioners, and digital health professionals), demonstrating its utility and relevance in the industry.

Key Features of CompliantChatGPT v2

CUSTOM PROMPTS: prompt is the instruction that users provide to the system to generate a specific response.



Simplified Interaction: Clinicians can create tailored responses by describing their needs. This helps generate specific formats, such as SOAP notes, making documentation quicker and easier.



Contextual Flexibility: Patient files can be directly uploaded into CompliantChatGPTto add context, ensuring more accurate and personalized assistance.



FILE UPLOADS:



Medical staff can upload audio recordings, images, and PDFs. Clinicians can query and receive summaries or specific information from the chat session, whether a patient history, lab results, or CT scans.



Custom Healthcare Modes: these are specific setups of the chat, tailored to handle specific queries/tasks.



Bloodwork Analysis : Helps clinicians interpret bloodwork by presenting results in a clear table format, enhancing patient assessment.



: Helps clinicians interpret bloodwork by presenting results in a clear table format, enhancing patient assessment. Treatment Planner : Connects symptoms to potential diagnoses, recommends necessary tests, and outlines treatment plans based on patient descriptions.



: Connects symptoms to potential diagnoses, recommends necessary tests, and outlines treatment plans based on patient descriptions. Differential Diagnosis : Analyzes symptoms described by the clinician and suggests potential diagnoses, aiding in informed decision-making.



: Analyzes symptoms described by the clinician and suggests potential diagnoses, aiding in informed decision-making. SOAP : Transcribes patient encounters into SOAP (Subjective, Objective, Assessment, and Plan) notes, ensuring accurate and efficient documentation.



: Transcribes patient encounters into SOAP (Subjective, Objective, Assessment, and Plan) notes, ensuring accurate and efficient documentation. Letters of Appeal : Generates letters of appeal for insurance claims using patient data and initial claim denial reasons.



: Generates letters of appeal for insurance claims using patient data and initial claim denial reasons. ICD & CPT : identifies International Classification of Diseases and Current Procedural Terminology codes from SOAP notes, streamlining the coding process.



: identifies International Classification of Diseases and Current Procedural Terminology codes from SOAP notes, streamlining the coding process. Image Mode (Under Implementation): interprets medical images, providing another layer of diagnostic support.



EHR INTEGRATIONS (Under Implementation):



Allows the export of clinical notes from transcriptions directly into EHRs and query of patient information based on medical history, using the chat as a medical copilot, reducing administrative burdens and enhancing care.

There is Much More to Know

Contact us if you want to learn about:

CompliantChatGPT and how it is planned to evolve and is already impacting (in numbers) healthcare.

Light-it and its collaboration with world-class healthcare organizations and companies through the launch of leading-edge digital products.

