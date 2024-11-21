DEADLINE ALERT for ACHC, MAPS, TD, MYNA: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC)

Class Period: February 28, 2020 – October 18, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 16, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Acadia’s business model centered on holding vulnerable people against their will in its facilities, including in cases where it was not medically necessary to do so; (2) while in Acadia facilities, many patients were subjected to abuse; (3) Acadia deceived insurance providers into paying for patients to stay in its facilities when it was not medically necessary; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS)

Class Period: May 25, 2021– September 24, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 16, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company, in allowing a key financial metric to be manipulated, did not maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD)

Class Period: February 29, 2024 – October 9, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) TD’s optimistic claims of updating and fixing the Company’s AML program, alleging a full understanding of the scope of the issue, and further setting aside a significant provision of approximately $3 billion claimed to cover the anticipated monetary impact of the resolutions fell well short of any level of appropriate transparency towards its investors; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ: MYNA)

Class Period: June 20, 2024 – October 7, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2024

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) lower-than-expected production yields and component supplier shortages of key components were causing production delays for Mynaric’s CONDOR Mk3 product; (2) the foregoing issues were likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue growth and cause the Company to incur an operating loss; (3) as a result, Mynaric was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance for FY 2024; (4) accordingly, the Company’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

