Economist Who Accurately Predicted 312-226 Outcome Makes Next Prediction

Washington, D.C, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, D.C November 20, 2024 — Jim Rickards, acclaimed economist and bestselling author, has released his latest forecast for the nation’s future. Known for accurately predicting the outcomes of the 2016 and 2024 elections, the COVID-19 crisis, and key global financial shifts, Rickards now predicts “America’s Comeback”

Key Elements of “America’s Comeback” Prediction

A Path to Energy Independence

Rickards predicts a strong shift toward Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), advanced nuclear technology capable of generating safe, reliable, and nearly pollution-free energy. This move, he suggests, could make the U.S. energy-independent and shield the economy from global energy disruptions.

Regulatory Overhaul to Streamline Energy Innovation

Rickards anticipates that key regulatory bodies, such as the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), will undergo reforms to fast-track advanced nuclear technology. This transformation, he asserts, could enable the rapid deployment of SMRs, offering reliable, stable, and low-cost energy for American households and industries.

A History of Accurate Forecasts

Jim Rickards’ reputation as a top forecaster is grounded in his decades of experience in finance, intelligence, and advisory roles. His accurate predictions include:

Calling the 2016 and 2024 election outcomes with precision, highlighting his proprietary models’ accuracy.

with precision, highlighting his proprietary models’ accuracy. Anticipating the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact well before it unfolded.

and its economic impact well before it unfolded. Predicting a major candidate’s exit from the 2024 presidential race, further validating his analytical models.

Rickards’ analyses have appeared on Fox, CNBC, and Bloomberg, where his insights on economic and geopolitical events continue to inform the public and shape market perspectives.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a distinguished lawyer, economist, and investment banker with over 50 years of experience advising at the highest levels of government. Known for his accurate predictions—including the 2008 Great Recession, the COVID-19 pandemic, and key election outcomes—Rickards is one of the foremost voices in financial forecasting. His publication, Strategic Intelligence, offers essential insights for navigating America’s evolving economic and political landscape.

Media Contact:

Derek Warren

Public Relations Manager

Paradigm Press Group

Email: dwarren@paradigmpressgroup.com

Attachment