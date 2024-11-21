Siemon Introduces Bundled Fiber Trunks for Faster, More Efficient Network Deployments

WATERTOWN, Conn., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Siemon Company, a global leader in network infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new Bundled Fiber Trunks. Designed to streamline fiber optic network installations and reduce deployment time, Siemon Bundled Fiber Trunks offer a cost-effective and reliable option for a variety of projects.

Siemon Bundled Fiber Trunks combine high-performance fiber cables into a single, easy-to-manage bundle, optimizing pathway fill and significantly accelerating installation. With up to a 50% faster deployment rate, this innovative solution helps businesses and organizations reduce project costs and time-to-market.

"Siemon Bundled Fiber Trunks are a game-changer for network installations," said Tony Walker, Siemon Fiber Product Marketing Manager. "By simplifying the process and reducing installation time, we're empowering our customers to achieve their project goals more efficiently and effectively."

Key features of Siemon Bundled Fiber Trunks include:

Streamlined installation: Reduced pathway fill and faster deployment

Exceptional performance: Equivalent to single-jacket fiber

Durability: Robust construction for reliable performance

Versatility: Available in a wide range of configurations

For more information about Siemon Bundled Fiber Trunks and other Siemon products, please visit www.siemon.com.

About Siemon

Established in 1903, Siemon is an industry leader specializing in the design and manufacture of high-quality, high-performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for Data Centers, LANs, and Intelligent Buildings. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, with global sales, technical, and logistics expertise spanning 150 countries, Siemon offers the most comprehensive suites of copper and optical fiber cabling systems, racks, cable management, and Intelligent Infrastructure Management solutions. With more than 400 patents specific to structured cabling, Siemon Labs invests heavily in R&D and the development of Industry Standards, underlining the company’s long-standing commitment to its customers and the industry. Through an ongoing commitment to waste and energy reduction, Siemon’s environmental sustainability benchmarks are unparalleled in the industry.

