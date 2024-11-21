BDMS Wellness Clinic Launches Longevity Card Elevating Health & Positioning Thailand as Wellness Destination

Bangkok, Thiland, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BDMS Wellness Clinic, a leading preventive healthcare center, introduces the Longevity Card —an exquisite privilege designed to help individuals transcend traditional health care limits through the Wellness Life Blueprint, a sustainable roadmap to optimal health. This privilege card offers comprehensive health assessments, providing insights into micronutrient balance, sleep quality, weight management, mental health support, personalized exercise planning, and lifestyle medicine for enhanced healthspan. Supported by BDMS Wellness Clinic's dedicated team of preventive medicine specialists, the Longevity Card ensures personalized care for every client. Priced at 1 million THB (estimated 3x,xxx-USD), the card values at over 1.5 million THB (Approximately $44,000), the card includes meticulously curated benefits to enrich your wellness journey. This launch marks a significant step in positioning Thailand as a Wellness Destination of the World.



As the world moves towards an aging population, the trend of health care continues to gain momentum, particularly in light of the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, obesity, and stress. This surge in awareness has led to a notable increase in the wellness industry, evidenced by global market data projecting an annual growth rate of approximately 8.6%. By 2027, the wellness market is expected to reach an impressive value of $8.5 trillion. Moreover, Thailand has emerged as one of the top 20 global wellness destinations, aligning perfectly with the Wellness Hub Thailand initiative aimed at establishing the country as a leading health tourism on a global stage.

BDMS Wellness Clinic, a subsidiary of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) —Thailand’s private hospital operator —recognizes the burgeoning opportunities within the ultra-luxury wellness sector. Committed to promoting holistic healthcare and our pivotal role in disease prevention, BDMS Wellness Clinic is delighted to introduce the Longevity Card. This annual membership offers a meticulously curated selection of health benefits, designed to not only enhance individuals well-being but also to enhance overall healthcare experience. With the Longevity Card, you can expect unparalleled service and innovative wellness solutions tailored to their individual needs.

The Longevity Card empowers you to transcend traditional health care boundaries through comprehensive health assessments across all dimensions. This membership addresses holistic healthcare, covering everything from balancing micronutrients to enhancing sleep quality, weight management, supporting mental health, personalized exercise planning, and promoting lifestyle medicine for a longer, healthier life (Healthspan).

The Longevity Card provides access to groundbreaking health analysis innovations designed to empower individuals in their wellness journeys. The card features cell-level testing options, including genetic and epigenetic assessments, hormone level evaluations, immune system analysis, biological age measurements, liver fat assessments, vascular health evaluations, and comprehensive analyses of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These detailed insights into your health allow for a personalized approach to lifestyle design and the creation of tailored supplements that align with your body’s specific needs as well as enhances the effectiveness of disease prevention, targeting non-communicable diseases (NCDs), cancer, and more, all under the close care of BDMS Wellness Clinic.

A team of specialized preventive medicine physicians, guided by lifestyle medicine principles, along with a multidisciplinary group of health and wellness coaches (HWCs) providing close, personalized care.

A team of dieticians designing personalized meal plans tailored to individual health assessment results.

A dedicated exercise support team that creates age-appropriate fitness programs, enhancing body performance and optimizing tendon and joint health with advanced equipment, or

Personalized supplements tailored to support your vitamin and mineral deficiencies

Tanupol Virunhagarun, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited, remarked “At BDMS Wellness Clinic, we have long been dedicated to enhancing preventive healthcare for the Thai community. The Longevity Card symbolizes an investment in sustainable health, offering members a wealth of exclusive services throughout the year. With the Longevity Card, specialized preventive medicine physicians along with a multidisciplinary group of health and wellness coaches (HWCs) will provide comprehensive health assessments tailored to suit your age and lifestyle all year long, including evaluations at the DNA level, assessments of micronutrient levels, epigenetic testing, personalized exercise planning and a wide range of other health services designed to enhance overall well-being. The card serves as a Wellness Life Blueprint—a sustainable roadmap to optimal health that empowers you to gain deep insights into your body and understand your health like never before. Because we believe that good health is life’s most precious treasure.”

The Longevity Card is offered at 1 million baht (approximately $30,000), granting access to special benefits valued at over 1.5 million baht (approximately $44,000), meticulously crafted to elevate your well-being with healthcare privileges. Key offerings include:

A comprehensive health screening program at BDMS Wellness Clinic, featuring services and personalized care guided by expert physicians and medical professionals. Embracing the principles of Predict, Prevent, and Personalize, these programs include health screenings such as the Regenerative Signature Program, comprehensive health assessments across more than 80 additional programs:

• Hematological analysis, blood glucose measurement, comprehensive liver function tests, and detailed renal function evaluations

• Cardiac function assessment

• Oncological risk biomarkers

• Liver and abdominal assessment via MRI Whole Abdomen Non-contrast

• Hormonal level assessment

• Comprehensive micronutrient assessment through blood analysis of 18 essential vitamins and minerals

• Assessment of bone mineral density, fat mass, and muscle mass

• Sport medical examination

• Heavy metal toxicity screening

• Assessment of immune cell levels (NK cell activity)

• Telomere length analysis

• Additional comprehensive health assessments to deepen your understanding of your body, including Epigenetics, Ultrasound Carotid Artery and Thyroid assessments, as well as Digital Mammogram and Breast Ultrasound



The Chivawattana Perfect Diamond Card, offering a 3-year membership, is the prestigious membership within the BDMS network, covering 35 branches nationwide. This card unlocks a wide range of privileges at any hospital in the network. Members will also receive three additional Chivawattana Cards, extending special healthcare benefits to family members and loved ones:

• Chivawattana Prime Platinum Card– 2-year membership

• Chivawattana Junior Card – 3-year membership

• Chivawattana Value Gold Card – 1-year membership



Additional privileges from leading partners are offered to provide comprehensive care tailored to special members with diverse lifestyles. These include:

• 24-hour personal healthcare services

• An Aeromedical Transport by Helicopter Emergency Services (HEMS)

• Discounts on rooms, dining, and services at Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok and Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

• One complimentary night’s stay and additional special discounts at Celes Samui Hotel

• Special lounge access for patients receiving treatment at BDMS hospitals

• Discounts on airfares and access to the Blue Ribbon Club Lounge with Bangkok Airways

• 10% discount on food and beverages at Chef Man Chinese Restaurant

• And many more privileges

"We are proud to offer exclusive services for Longevity Card holders, which play a vital role in our mission to position Thailand as the Wellness Destination of the World. By attracting premium health tourists globally, we aim to provide comprehensive healthcare services through our esteemed BDMS medical teams. Our commitment is to elevate Thailand as a recognized global hub for health and wellness." Dr.Tanupol concluded

Discover the privilege of healthcare with the Longevity Card at BDMS Wellness Clinic Wireless Road, Soonvijai, Bangkok Hospital Phuket, and Laguna Phuket brand. For more information, please visit https://bdmswellness.com/longevity-card



About BDMS Wellness Clinic

BDMS Wellness Clinic, a pivotal entity within the Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) network—Thailand's operator of private hospitals—embodies a forward-thinking approach to healthcare, prioritizing prevention over cure. Specializing in early detection and prevention of diseases, our clinic offers a holistic suite of services, including advanced dental care and fertility treatments. Leveraging cutting-edge science and technology, BDMS Wellness Clinic not only anticipates future health challenges but also enhances the quality of life, marking its stature as Asia's premier healthcare facility dedicated to elevating both mental and physical well-being.

