ESMT INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that EngageSmart, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against EngageSmart, Inc. (“EngageSmart” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ESMT) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that (1) purchased or otherwise acquired EngageSmart common stock between October 23, 2023, and January 26, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”); or (2) held EngageSmart common stock as of the December 21, 2023 record date for the Merger. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ESMT .

Case Details

The complaint alleges violations of the federal securities laws in connection with the January 2024 take-private acquisition of the Company (the "Merger") by Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC and its affiliates. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the Merger was driven by and dominated by controlling shareholder General Atlantic, L.P. and its affiliates and assisted by conflicted financial and legal advisors retained by the special committee purported to evaluate the merger and EngageSmart's board of directors, and that these conflicts wholly tainted the merger process, resulting in a conflicted and unfair sales process that prevented Class Members from making an informed vote on the Merger.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ESMT or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660 . If you suffered a loss in EngageSmart you have until December 9, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact