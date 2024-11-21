LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for October 2024

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. ( Nasdaq: LPLA ) (the “Company”), today released its monthly activity report for October 2024.

Total advisory and brokerage assets at the end of October were $1.67 trillion, an increase of $81.2 billion, or 5.1%, compared to the end of September 2024.

Total net new assets for October were $96.6 billion, which included $88.0 billion of acquired net new assets resulting from the acquisition of Atria Wealth Solutions, Inc. (“Atria”) and $0.3 billion of acquired net new assets resulting from Liquidity & Succession activity.

Total organic net new assets for October were $8.3 billion, translating to a 6.2% annualized growth rate. This included $1.0 billion of assets that off-boarded as part of the previously disclosed planned separation from misaligned large OSJs. Excluding these assets, organic net new assets were $9.3 billion, translating to a 7.0% annualized growth rate.

Total organic net new advisory assets were $8.8 billion, translating to a 11.9% annualized growth rate. Excluding the off-boarded assets from misaligned large OSJs, total organic net new advisory assets were $9.1 billion, translating to a 12.2% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of October were $48.3 billion, an increase of $2.5 billion compared to the end of September 2024. This included $2.3 billion resulting from the acquisition of Atria. Net buying in October was $12.5 billion.

(End of period $ in billions, unless noted)



October September Change October Change 2024 2024 M/M 2023 Y/Y Advisory and Brokerage Assets Advisory assets 910.6 892.0 2.1% 653.6 39.3% Brokerage assets 762.7 700.1 8.9% 565.8 34.8% Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 1,673.3 1,592.1 5.1% 1,219.4 37.2% Organic Net New Assets Organic net new advisory assets 8.8 11.0 n/m 5.7 n/m Organic net new brokerage assets (0.5) 0.5 n/m 1.5 n/m Total Organic Net New Assets 8.3 11.4 n/m 7.2 n/m Acquired Net New Assets Acquired net new advisory assets 21.3 0.2 n/m 0.0 n/m Acquired net new brokerage assets 67.0 0.1 n/m 0.0 n/m Total Acquired Net New Assets 88.3 0.3 n/m 0.0 n/m Total Net New Assets Net new advisory assets 30.1 11.2 n/m 5.7 n/m Net new brokerage assets 66.5 0.5 n/m 1.5 n/m Total Net New Assets 96.6 11.7 n/m 7.2 n/m Net brokerage to advisory conversions 1.1 1.2 n/m 0.8 n/m Client Cash Balances Insured cash account sweep 34.7 32.1 8.1% 33.5 3.6% Deposit cash account sweep 9.7 9.6 1.0% 9.0 7.8% Total Bank Sweep 44.4 41.7 6.5% 42.5 4.5% Money market sweep 2.6 2.3 13.0% 2.4 8.3% Total Client Cash Sweep Held by Third Parties 47.0 44.0 6.8% 44.9 4.7% Client cash account(1) 1.3 1.8 (27.8%) 1.7 (23.5%) Total Client Cash Balances 48.3 45.8 5.5% 46.6 3.6% Net buy (sell) activity 12.5 12.2 n/m 10.7 n/m Market Drivers S&P 500 Index (end of period) 5,705 5,762 (1.0%) 4,194 36.0% Russell 2000 Index (end of period) 2,197 2,230 (1.5%) 1,662 32.1% Fed Funds daily effective rate (average bps) 483 513 (5.8%) 533 (9.4%)

Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.

(1) During the first quarter of 2024, the Company updated its definition of client cash account balances to exclude other client payables. Prior period disclosures have been updated to reflect this change as applicable.

For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company’s most recent earnings announcement , which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com .

