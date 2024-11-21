HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding Division Recognized with 2024 Virginia Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Award

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division was recently recognized with the 2024 Governor’s Volunteerism & Community Service Award by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. HII is the largest industrial employer in the commonwealth.

NNS received the corporation award in the annual program coordinated by Serve Virginia and the Virginia Service Foundation, acknowledging Virginians who volunteer to make a difference in their communities.

“We are honored to be recognized by Governor Youngkin for the work our shipbuilders do to make our community stronger,” said Xavier Beale, NNS vice president of human resources and trades administration. “Shipbuilding is a noble calling, and we’re proud that their commitment to building the world’s best ships carries over into their efforts to give selflessly of their time and talents.”





Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/hiis-newport-news-shipbuilding-division-recognized-with-2024-virginia-governors-volunteerism-and-community-service-award/.

NNS shipbuilders contribute thousands of hours of service annually to their local communities through volunteer activities, both those coordinated by the shipyard and independently. Examples of such efforts include hosting American Red Cross blood drives, collecting food and volunteering at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, and supporting Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg. Since 2002, NNS volunteers have helped build 21 homes for Habitat for Humanity, with work on a 22nd well underway.

NNS also plays a vital role in preparing underserved students for college and the workforce by offering a range of programs designed to enhance academic and career readiness. Through STEM mentoring programs like Girls with Engineering Minds in Shipbuilding (GEMS) and Young Men Engineers (YEM), NNS shipbuilders volunteer to engage with students, providing guidance and inspiration in science, technology, engineering and math fields at the middle school level.

On-site job experiences and career awareness programs further expose students, especially high school students, to real-world maritime careers, offering invaluable insights into roles in ship design, engineering, and manufacturing. Programs such as Scouts, which embed NNS employees in local career and technical education (CTE) programs throughout the school year, help connect what students are learning in the classroom to industry.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Todd Corillo

Todd.T.Corillo@hii-co.com

(757) 688-3220

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/232896ec-4f21-41da-8538-d8d74babd37d