NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following events for the financial community:
UBS Global Technology and AI Conference
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 6:35 a.m. Pacific time
J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Monday, Jan. 13, 9:45 a.m. Pacific time
Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA financial presentations at investor.nvidia.com. Webcast replays are available for 90 days afterward.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in accelerated computing.
