Revival Gold Announces AGM Results and Transition in Exploration Leadership

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQX: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce voting results for the election of directors at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Shareholders held on November 21st, 2024, in Toronto.

A total of 114,232,316 common shares representing 57.81% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were voted in connection with the AGM. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM including the election of Directors as follows:

Director Nominees Votes For % of Votes Cast Tim Warman 100,805,348 99.94% Hugh Agro 100,804,739 99.93% Robert Chausse 100,791,388 99.92% Wayne Hubert 100,778,763 99.91% Maura Lendon 100,683,695 99.81% Norman Pitcher 97,109,138 96.27% Larry Radford 100,786,874 99.92%



Following the AGM, Revival Gold re-appointed Tim Warman as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Robert Chausse as Audit Committee Chair, Wayne Hubert as Compensation Committee Chair, Maura Lendon as Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee Chair, and Larry Radford as Technical, Safety, Environment and Social Responsibility Committee Chair.

Additionally, Revival Gold’s executive leadership consisting of Hugh Agro, John Meyer and Lisa Ross, were re-appointed as President & CEO, VP, Engineering & Development, and VP & Chief Financial Officer, respectively.

Following seven years of service with the Company, Revival Gold announces the retirement of Steve Priesmeyer as Vice President, Exploration, effective December 31st, 2024. Mr. Priesmeyer was a founding member of the Revival Gold exploration team in 2017 and has been a tireless champion of Revival Gold’s exploration efforts. Mr. Priesmeyer played a key role in the assembly and discovery of the multi-million-ounce Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project in Idaho, and the acquisition and integration of the Company’s new Mercur Gold Project in Utah earlier this year.

Mr. Priesmeyer’s leadership, deep knowledge of geology and mineral exploration, and strong ‘shoulder to the wheel’ have been invaluable to Revival Gold’s development and success. Mr. Priesmeyer’s day-to-day involvement in the business will be missed but he will continue his association with Revival Gold as a technical consultant to assist with the transition and for special assignments as needed. Ongoing exploration leadership duties will be assumed by Revival Gold’s Chief Geologist, Dan Pace, B.A., M.Sc. (Economic Geology), Regis. Mem. SME, Member SEG.

“Steve has had a tremendous impact on Revival Gold success and, together with the team that Steve assembled, is credited with Beartrack-Arnett’s emergence as one of the largest new discoveries of gold in the United States in a decade,” observed Hugh Agro, Revival Gold’s President & CEO. “Steve’s leadership, knowledge and commitment have played a vital role in developing the Company and building a strong foundation for future growth. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Revival Gold team, we extend our sincere thanks to Steve and wish him all the best in his retirement,” added Agro.

Mr. Pace joined Revival Gold in 2023 and quickly helped transform the Company’s in-house geoscience capabilities and capacity with a focus on data-driven techniques to refine and improve upon Revival Gold’s exploration targeting and results. Mr. Pace obtained his master’s degree in Economic Geology from the University of Reno in Nevada, U.S.A. and has a wide breadth of technical experience and a fifteen-year track record of project generation and ore deposit discovery. Mr. Pace is a co-discoverer of the exceptional Silicon gold deposit in Nevada.

“Revival Gold remains committed to building value through responsible exploration and development at Beartrack-Arnett and Mercur,” commented Agro. “We are excited about Dan’s expanded role in the business, and we look forward to carrying on Revival Gold’s exceptional past track record of gold discovery.”

Pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan, Revival Gold has granted 3,195,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company as part of its annual compensation plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of five years and are subject to vesting provisions.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold is a pure gold, mine developer operating in the western United States. The Company is advancing engineering and economic studies on the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and mine permitting preparations and ongoing exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho.

Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol “RVG” and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol “RVLGF”. The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with its exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho. Additional disclosure including the Company’s financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information can be obtained at www.revival-gold.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Hugh Agro, President & CEO or Lisa Ross, CFO

Telephone: (416) 366-4100 or Email: info@revival-gold.com.

