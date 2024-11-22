Global Life Science and Chemical Instruments Market Set to Reach USD 79.7 Billion by 2034, Projected to Grow at 5.3% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global life science and chemical instruments market is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching an estimated value of USD 47.5 billion in 2024, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period. By 2034, the market is expected to soar to USD 79.7 billion, driven by a confluence of factors including increased public funding, advancements in food safety, and rising pharmaceutical research and development activities.

A key driver behind this growth is the increasing public funding for research centres and laboratories across the globe. This trend is not confined to developed economies but is also gaining traction in developing countries, where healthcare and scientific research are recognized as cornerstones of development. In India, for instance, government initiatives such as the Biotechnology Ignition Grant Scheme (BIG) are providing vital financial support to research institutions, spurring the demand for life science and chemical instruments.

Food Safety Takes Center Stage:

Life science and chemical instruments play a critical role in ensuring food safety, a sector experiencing heightened attention due to the global rise in packaged food consumption. Instruments like microscopes and Atomic Absorption Spectrometers (AAS) are essential in detecting contaminants and ensuring the safety of the food supply. With the global food testing service market expected to surpass USD 50 billion by 2034, life science and chemical instruments will be at the forefront of this growing demand for food safety solutions.

Small Instruments Drive Growth in Education and Research:

While large-scale instruments often dominate headlines, smaller instruments are also making a significant impact in the market. The growing establishment of new schools, colleges, and research institutions is contributing to the increasing demand for miniature life science and chemical instruments. These compact devices are essential in educational settings, enabling hands-on learning and fostering the next generation of researchers.

Pharmaceutical R&D Fuels Demand for Advanced Instruments:

The rapidly aging global population, coupled with an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, has accelerated the importance of drug development. Pharmaceutical companies are intensifying their research and development efforts to discover innovative drugs, resulting in higher demand for specialized instruments such as hydrogenators and cell culture incubators. As the pharmaceutical industry continues to expand its investment in drug discovery, the life science and chemical instruments market is set to see significant benefits.

In conclusion, the global life science and chemical instruments market is positioned for dynamic growth, driven by government support, heightened focus on food safety, educational expansion, and pharmaceutical research. The market’s promising trajectory reflects the critical role these instruments will continue to play in advancing healthcare, food safety, and scientific discovery.

Key Takeaways: Global Life Science and Chemical Instruments Market

Market Size and Growth Projections: The global Life Science and Chemical Instruments market is estimated to reach USD 47.5 billion in 2024.

in 2024. The market value is projected to grow to USD 79.7 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust growth trajectory. Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR): The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2034, highlighting a steady increase in demand and technological advancements.

from 2024 to 2034, highlighting a steady increase in demand and technological advancements. India is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate at a 6% CAGR over the same period.

is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate at a over the same period. China is forecasted to grow at a 5.3% CAGR , aligning with the global average.

is forecasted to grow at a , aligning with the global average. South Korea is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR , while the United States is expected to grow at a more moderate 1.7% CAGR .

is projected to grow at a , while is expected to grow at a more moderate . Spain is expected to see a 3.1% CAGR in the market during the same decade.



These projections reflect the growing global demand for life science and chemical instruments, with notable regional variations in growth rates.

"Public funding for healthcare and scientific research is a pivotal catalyst for the growth of this market, as it directly supports the development of advanced research facilities in both emerging and established markets. The consistent allocation of funds for scientific advancement, especially in countries like India, is accelerating demand for life science and chemical instruments," said opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Rising Demand for Market Data: Our Full Report Offers Deep Insights and Trend Analysis! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/life-science-and-chemical-instruments-market





Competitive Landscape:

The life science and chemical instruments market is characterized by a high level of fragmentation. While industry leaders like Agilent Technologies dominate a substantial share of the market, there is still ample opportunity for smaller players to grow and succeed.

As is common in tech-driven sectors, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are prevalent, with companies leveraging combined technological strengths to develop innovative products. Strategic partnerships, including collaborations with public sector organizations, are also becoming more frequent. Startups and smaller companies are actively seeking both private and public funding to fuel their growth.

Industry Developments:

In May 2024, Novo Holdings, a Danish company, announced its acquisition of a controlling stake in the Austrian life science tools firm Single Use Support.

In December 2023, Neste partnered with Eppendorf to produce Eppendorf Consumables BioBased, a new range of renewable lab plastics.

In October 2024, Illumina launched two new instruments for its sequencing systems: the MiSeq i100 and MiSeq i100 Plus.



Key Manufacturers in the Life Science and Chemical Instruments Market:

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Roche Diagnostics Inc.



Key Segments of Market Report:

By Technology:

The market encompasses various technologies, including spectroscopy, chromatography, flow cytometry, NGS, PCR, and Microscopy.

By End User:

The end user of life science and chemical instruments include hospitals & diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, Contract Research Organization (CRO), and academia & research institutes.

By Region:

The industry is spread across North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

French Language

Le marché mondial des instruments des sciences de la vie et des produits chimiques devrait connaître une croissance substantielle, atteignant une valeur estimée à 47,5 milliards USD en 2024, avec un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) robuste de 5,3 % au cours de la période de prévision. D’ici 2034, le marché devrait atteindre 79,7 milliards USD, sous l’effet d’une confluence de facteurs, notamment l’augmentation du financement public, les progrès en matière de sécurité alimentaire et l’augmentation des activités de recherche et développement pharmaceutiques.

L’un des principaux moteurs de cette croissance est l’augmentation du financement public des centres de recherche et des laboratoires à travers le monde. Cette tendance ne se limite pas aux économies développées, mais gagne également du terrain dans les pays en développement, où les soins de santé et la recherche scientifique sont reconnus comme les pierres angulaires du développement. En Inde, par exemple, des initiatives gouvernementales telles que le Biotechnology Ignition Grant Scheme (BIG) apportent un soutien financier vital aux institutions de recherche, stimulant ainsi la demande d’instruments des sciences de la vie et des instruments chimiques.

La sécurité alimentaire est au centre des préoccupations :

Les sciences de la vie et les instruments chimiques jouent un rôle essentiel pour assurer la salubrité des aliments, un secteur qui fait l’objet d’une attention accrue en raison de l’augmentation mondiale de la consommation d’aliments emballés. Des instruments tels que les microscopes et les spectromètres d’absorption atomique (AAS) sont essentiels pour détecter les contaminants et assurer la sécurité de l’approvisionnement alimentaire. Alors que le marché mondial des services d’analyse des aliments devrait dépasser les 50 milliards de dollars d’ici 2034, les sciences de la vie et les instruments chimiques seront à l’avant-garde de cette demande croissante de solutions de sécurité alimentaire.

Les petits instruments stimulent la croissance de l’éducation et de la recherche :

Alors que les instruments à grande échelle font souvent la une des journaux, les instruments plus petits ont également un impact significatif sur le marché. La création croissante de nouvelles écoles, collèges et instituts de recherche contribue à la demande croissante d’instruments miniatures en sciences de la vie et en chimie. Ces appareils compacts sont essentiels dans les milieux éducatifs, car ils permettent un apprentissage pratique et favorisent la prochaine génération de chercheurs.

La R&D pharmaceutique alimente la demande d’instruments avancés :

Le vieillissement rapide de la population mondiale, associé à une prévalence croissante des maladies chroniques, a accéléré l’importance du développement de médicaments. Les sociétés pharmaceutiques intensifient leurs efforts de recherche et de développement pour découvrir des médicaments innovants, ce qui entraîne une demande accrue d’instruments spécialisés tels que les hydrogénateurs et les incubateurs de culture cellulaire. Alors que l’industrie pharmaceutique continue d’accroître ses investissements dans la découverte de médicaments, le marché des instruments des sciences de la vie et des produits chimiques devrait en tirer des avantages significatifs.

En conclusion, le marché mondial des instruments des sciences de la vie et des produits chimiques est positionné pour une croissance dynamique, stimulée par le soutien gouvernemental, l’accent mis sur la sécurité alimentaire, l’expansion de l’éducation et la recherche pharmaceutique. La trajectoire prometteuse du marché reflète le rôle essentiel que ces instruments continueront de jouer dans l’avancement des soins de santé, de la sécurité alimentaire et des découvertes scientifiques.

Principaux points à retenir : Marché mondial des instruments des sciences de la vie et des produits chimiques

1. Taille du marché et projections de croissance :

o Le marché mondial des instruments des sciences de la vie et de la chimie devrait atteindre 47,5 milliards USD en 2024.

o La valeur marchande devrait atteindre 79,7 milliards USD d’ici 2034, reflétant une trajectoire de croissance robuste.

2. Taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) :

o Le marché devrait croître à un TCAC de 5,3 % de 2024 à 2034, mettant en évidence une augmentation constante de la demande et des progrès technologiques.

o L’Inde devrait connaître le taux de croissance le plus élevé avec un TCAC de 6 % au cours de la même période.

o La Chine devrait connaître une croissance à un TCAC de 5,3 %, ce qui correspond à la moyenne mondiale.

o La Corée du Sud devrait croître à un TCAC de 4,2 %, tandis que les États-Unis devraient croître à un TCAC plus modéré de 1,7 %.

o L’Espagne devrait connaître un TCAC de 3,1 % sur le marché au cours de la même décennie.

3. Part de marché régionale (2023-2033) :

o L’Allemagne devrait détenir 6,2 % des parts de marché de 2023 à 2033, en tête du marché européen.

o Le Royaume-Uni devrait capturer 5,2 % des parts de marché au cours de cette période.

Ces projections reflètent la demande mondiale croissante d’instruments des sciences de la vie et des instruments chimiques, avec des variations régionales notables des taux de croissance.

« Le financement public des soins de santé et de la recherche scientifique est un catalyseur essentiel de la croissance de ce marché, car il soutient directement le développement d’installations de recherche de pointe dans les marchés émergents et établis. L’allocation cohérente de fonds pour le progrès scientifique, en particulier dans des pays comme l’Inde, accélère la demande d’instruments des sciences de la vie et de la chimie », a déclaré Sabyasachi Ghosh, vice-président associé de Future Market Insights (FMI).

Demande croissante de données de marché : notre rapport complet offre des informations approfondies et une analyse des tendances ! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/life-science-and-chemical-instruments-market

Paysage concurrentiel :

Le marché des instruments des sciences de la vie et de la chimie se caractérise par un niveau élevé de fragmentation. Bien que les leaders de l’industrie comme Agilent Technologies dominent une part substantielle du marché, il existe encore de nombreuses opportunités pour les petits acteurs de se développer et de réussir.

Comme c’est souvent le cas dans les secteurs axés sur la technologie, les fusions et acquisitions (M&A) sont courantes, les entreprises tirant parti de leurs forces technologiques combinées pour développer des produits innovants. Les partenariats stratégiques, y compris les collaborations avec les organisations du secteur public, sont également de plus en plus fréquents. Les startups et les petites entreprises recherchent activement des financements privés et publics pour alimenter leur croissance.

Développements de l’industrie :

En mai 2024, Novo Holdings, une société danoise, a annoncé l’acquisition d’une participation majoritaire dans la société autrichienne d’outils des sciences de la vie Single Use Support.

En décembre 2023, Neste s’est associé à Eppendorf pour produire Eppendorf Consumables BioBased, une nouvelle gamme de plastiques de laboratoire renouvelables.

En octobre 2024, Illumina a lancé deux nouveaux instruments pour ses systèmes de séquençage : le MiSeq i100 et le MiSeq i100 Plus.



Principaux fabricants sur le marché des instruments des sciences de la vie et des produits chimiques :

Agilent Technologies

Laboratoires Bio-Rad

Becton

Dickinson et compagnie

Laboratoires Abbott

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics

Société Shimadzu

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Roche Diagnostics Inc.



Segments clés du rapport sur le marché :

Par technologie :

Le marché englobe diverses technologies, notamment la spectroscopie, la chromatographie, la cytométrie en flux, le NGS, la PCR et la microscopie.

Par utilisateur final :

L’utilisateur final d’instruments des sciences de la vie et de la chimie comprend les hôpitaux et les centres de diagnostic, les entreprises pharmaceutiques et biotechnologiques, les organisations de recherche sous contrat (CRO), les universités et les instituts de recherche.

Par région :

L’industrie est répartie en Amérique du Nord, en Amérique latine, en Europe, en Asie de l’Est, en Asie du Sud, en Océanie, au Moyen-Orient et en Afrique.

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

