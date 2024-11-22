Glyde Digital Announces RAI Inc. Secures $45 Million in Strategic Investments to Advance XR and AI Innovation

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glyde Digital Inc.,( “Glyde”) as RAI Inc.’s (“RAI” or the “Company”) designated press and communications partner supporting its capital-raising efforts, is pleased to announce transformative developments that mark a pivotal moment in RAI’s journey as a leader in next-generation technologies. A trailblazer in Extended Reality (XR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), RAI has solidified its position as a driving force in innovation through strategic partnerships, groundbreaking solutions, and a strengthened financial foundation.

Strategic Partnerships and Financial Milestones

In a major move, RAI has forged critical partnerships with DelMorgan & Co. and UCEA, two globally recognized firms renowned for their financial expertise and investment capabilities. Together, they have committed a total of $45 million in combined direct investments and secured funding commitments, positioning RAI for accelerated growth and innovation.

These investments, coupled with RAI’s long-term strategic roadmap, will drive advancements across its diverse portfolio of XR and AI products. This funding will also enable the expansion of research and development initiatives, ensuring RAI remains at the forefront of technological transformation.

Innovative Product Portfolio

RAI is redefining user interaction and technological application through its versatile and innovative product ecosystem:

Imoca: A pioneering customizable workspace platform that integrates cutting-edge technologies, including Web3, generative AI, and MetaVerse applications, designed to transform productivity in a virtual world.

Sonosense: A life-changing platform tailored for hearing-impaired individuals, seamlessly converting conversations and audio from calls into visual augmented reality (AR) displays. This tool empowers inclusivity and accessibility through intuitive design and smart technology.

Media and Streaming Innovations: RAI’s dynamic media platform bridges the gap between traditional entertainment and immersive streaming experiences, delivering a unified, interactive solution that enhances user engagement in the digital landscape.

Participation in Google’s AI Startup Cloud Program

RAI’s involvement in the Google for AI Startups Cloud Program (Scale Tier) has provided access to cutting-edge resources in experimentation, data analytics, and scalability. This collaboration has significantly enhanced the company’s capacity to deliver innovative solutions at scale, positioning it to meet the growing demands of the global technology market.

Westmount’s Advisory Role

In addition to its partnerships with DelMorgan and UCEA, RAI has engaged Westmount Capital Partners as an advisory firm to further enhance its strategic and financial initiatives. Westmount’s proven expertise in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance will play a vital role in propelling RAI’s mission forward.

Leadership Perspective

“This is a transformational phase for RAI,” said Mark Hu, Founder of RAI Inc. “The financial backing from DelMorgan, UCEA, and the strategic guidance from Westmount provide a solid foundation for us to continue redefining the boundaries of XR and AI innovation. Our mission is to revolutionize industries and create technology that enriches lives, and today’s announcement represents a significant leap forward in achieving that vision.”

About RAI Inc.

RAI Inc. is a technology company focused on developing breakthrough innovations in extended reality (XR) and artificial intelligence (AI). Based in Florida, RAI's cutting-edge solutions aim to transform industries through applications in the MetaVerse, MultiVerse, and Smart Health Humanity.

About Glyde Digital

Glyde Digital is a leading marketing and communications agency specializing in creative campaigns, viral marketing, and cutting-edge digital strategies. As a trusted partner to innovative and forward-thinking businesses, Glyde Digital excels in building credibility, enhancing visibility, and driving meaningful impact in competitive markets.

About DelMorgan & Co.

DelMorgan & Co. is a global leader in financial advisory services, specializing in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and strategic transactions. With a proven track record, DelMorgan empowers clients to achieve exceptional outcomes.

About UCEA

Based in Portugal, UCEA provides comprehensive financial and investment services, delivering strategic capital solutions to support high-growth ventures.

About Westmount Capital Partners

Westmount Capital Partners Inc. is a premier financial advisory firm specializing in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance solutions. With a commitment to operational excellence and strategic growth, Westmount Capital Partners provides exceptional advisory services tailored to meet the evolving needs of its clients across various industries.

