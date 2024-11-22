Shenyang Won the "International Friendship City Award for Outstanding Contribution"

SHENYANG, China, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 18, the China International Friendship Cities Conference 2024 was successfully held in Kunming, Yunnan province, with the theme of "Common Prosperity, Shared Future". At the Sino-foreign Friendship Cities Award Ceremony, the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the China International Friendship Cities Association granted the "International Friendship City Award for Outstanding Contribution" to 10 cities, including Shenyang, Chengdu and Hangzhou, in recognition of their outstanding performance in carrying out the international friendship cities work.

At the parallel forum of the conference, the representatives from Shenyang made key introductions on the topic of "Green Urban Development Benefiting People's Livelihood and Welfare". The introductions highlighted Shenyang's vigorous efforts in building a park city with northern characteristics and transforming from a model of equipment manufacturing in the era of industrial civilization to a pioneer of green, low-carbon, and high-quality development in the era of ecological civilization. The introductions also emphasized Shenyang's work on pushing forward industrial transformation and upgrading through green, intelligent and high-end development. The representative proposed that Shenyang will make sustained efforts in strengthening scientific and technological innovation, enhancing public participation, and deepening exchanges and cooperation in the future. In addition, the representatives attending the conference extended invitations to Chinese and foreign guests for experiencing Shenyang's green and ice and snow scenery.

According to the Publicity Department of Shenyang Municipal Committee, on October 24, 2024, the State Council officially announced the approval of the Overall Plan for Land and Space of Shenyang City (2021-2035), which for the first time gave Shenyang a new orientation as an "International Central City in Northeast Asia". This strategic positioning not only marks the international upgrade of Shenyang as a city, but also gives Shenyang a new mission and role in the opening-up and regional cooperation in Northeast Asia.

In recent years, Shenyang has accelerated its efforts in constructing an important gateway for northward opening-up, and got actively involved in global competition and cooperation with a more open attitude, striving to create a new frontier for Northeast Asia's opening-up to the outside world. Especially since the beginning of this year, Shenyang has achieved remarkable results in fields such as investment attraction and selection, channel construction, platform innovation, and foreign investment and trade. The "Foreign Affairs+" has been continuously upgraded, and the global influence of the "International Shenyang" brand has been enhanced.

Source: Publicity Department of Shenyang Municipal Committee