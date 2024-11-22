DexWin, World’s First Licensed Decentralized Crypto Bookmaker, Introduces Gasless Betting on Polygon

Nicosia, Cyprus, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DexWin platform (the first licensed decentralized crypto bookmaker) and its team have created a decentralized betting platform on the Polygon network. The project brings an enhanced betting experience to users, with faster transactions, 0 gas fees, and increased overall reward and freebet system to the players.

DexWin, as the world’s first licensed decentralized crypto bookmaker, is determined to shake up the traditional sports betting industry. The first licensed web3 sportsbook to offer unique benefits such as boosted odds, bonuses, and a fully gasless betting option. One step sign up, makes it easy for non crypto natives (or newbies) to also get betting with the best odds.

The World’s First Decentralised Crypto Bookmaker: The Features That Make DexWin a Top Player

DexWin is the very first licensed, fully decentralized crypto betting platform, offering its users a completely gasless experience. This feature gives it an edge from the rest of the conventional betting platforms. In fact, users will have full control over their betting money at all times.

DexWin appeals directly to users wishing to place a bet from any corner of the world. This is possible through seamless social login and instant withdrawals with no limits. Since boosted odds eliminate fees for top players, DexWin offers some of the best odds in the business.

In reality, what sets DexWin apart is also the monthly cashback bonus and $DWIN/$AZUR airdrops for all players. These could be used further in boosting odds and earnings on this platform, making it even more attractive for avid sports bettors.

The project merges the Web3 benefits with social logins, Ramp, and Bridge to easily deposit and withdraw with no KYC hassles. For users desiring enhanced, more interactive ways to bet, DexWin has an AI betting assistant. Furthermore, the project’s Telegram bot is an added core feature for this platform.

However, the utility token of DexWin ($DWIN) is what really makes it stand out as a decentralized project. Owning $DWIN gives players multiple benefits and utilities, which will be shared by the team as they near TGE of $DWIN.

Experiencing the Future of Sports Betting on DexWin - World’s First Licensed Decentralized Crypto Sports Betting Platform

DexWin is a platform that gives users a chance to bet on any kind of event. DexWin gives a wide array of options where users can choose between traditional sports like football, tennis, basketball etc. A set of emerging favorites includes eSports and world events as well.

Its intuitive menu gives out everything one might need. The accessible pages include “Promos,” “Cashbacks,” and more. The whole system relies on transparency thanks to the "My Bets" feature. Here, users can keep track of both past and ongoing bets in one place, and show off their betslips on Twitter or any social media, to earn more $DWIN points.

Another thing unique about DexWin is its bonus system, whereby they reward users for using their platform. Monthly cashbacks range from 1.3% up to 1.7%, depending on how much users wager and their user levels which is much greater than the top centralized crypto sports betting platforms currently.

Notably, commitment to fairness by DexWin goes into boosted odds. With this feature, DexWin removes VIG and gives select users the ability to bet, using USDT for boosted best odds. Hence, the platform is allowing users to bet fairly without the added cost of VIG.

Other additional features involve (but are not limited to):

Airdrops

$AZUR for airdrops and token claiming in the future

Leaderboards to keep track of user activities and levels

A VIP program for monthly cashback bonuses

Picks where users go through other public action bets or replicate them.

About DexWin - The World’s First Licensed Decentralised Crypto Bookmaker

To summarize, DexWin is a top decentralized betting platform that is changing the landscape of sports betting. Founded by a team of experienced professionals, DexWin offers a unique experience to its users. Features like gasless betting, boosted odds, and bonuses are certainly the main catch of the platform.

Even as a young project, DexWin has some impressive stats to share with the public. With over $15M in payouts, roughly 30,000 placed bets, and over 5,000 bettors, many are talking about this initiative.

The platform utilizes the Polygon network for faster transactions and zero gas fees compared to new age web3 or any other traditional sportsbooks.

On DexWin, bettors can use USDT (a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar) to place bets on various sports events. This provides low volatility while still benefiting from all that blockchain technology has to offer.

There are some upcoming features coming to this project that will create even more traction among existing and upcoming users. For instance, a decentralized crypto casino, buy-and-sell world events or any events of the users’ choice are among the main highlights to expect.

Anyone curious about trying their hand at betting can visit the official DexWin website . Moreover, the social pages below are actively posting updates and news about the platform.

