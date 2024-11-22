Tryg Forsikring A/S hereby chooses home Member State pursuant to Directive 2004/109/EC (Transparency Directive)

| Source: Tryg Forsikring A/S Tryg Forsikring A/S

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Tryg Forsikring A/S hereby chooses home Member State pursuant to Directive 2004/109/EC (Transparency Directive)

Attachment


Attachments

Disclosure_of_home_member_state Tryg Forsikring AS