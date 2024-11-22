Japan Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Markets 2024-2032: Partnerships, Investments, and M&A Drive Innovations, Regulatory Landscape and Reimbursement Patterns Shaping the Landscape

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size, Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japanese Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market size was valued at US$ 33.4 Million in 2023 and it is forecasted to reach US$ 51.3 Million by the year end of 2032. Japan's Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market compound annual growth rate will be 4.8% from 2024 to 2032.

This market report presents a comprehensive study of the entire Japanese non-invasive prenatal testing market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for Japan's non-invasive prenatal testing market. The report also provides up-to-date historical market size data for the period 2018 - 2023 and an illustrative forecast to 2032 covering key market aspects like market value and volume for non-invasive prenatal testing in Japan.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveals facts on the market size, NIPT test volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2032. The report also includes an assessment of comparative test analysis by companies. It also covers reimbursement patterns and offers a clear view of the regulatory landscape in the Japanese non-invasive prenatal testing market. Key trends in terms of collaboration deals, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, venture capital investment, distribution, and licensing agreements are analyzed in detail. The report also explores the detailed description of market drivers and inhibitors of Japan's non-invasive prenatal testing market.

The report concludes with profiles of major players in the Japanese non-invasive prenatal testing market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, product outlook, and key development in the non-invasive prenatal testing market in Japan.

This Latest and All-Inclusive Japanese Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Research Report 2024 Provides:

Comprehensive research methodology of the Japanese non-invasive prenatal testing market

Detailed and comprehensive market overview with important analyst insights

Insights into the market determinants stimulating Japan's non-invasive prenatal testing market

Analysis of the historical growth of the market size of the Japanese non-invasive prenatal testing market from 2018 to 2023

Japan's non-invasive prenatal testing market size estimation and forecast from 2024 to 2032 and growth rate to 2032

A comprehensive analysis evaluates the number of NIPT tests performed in Japan with eight years forecast

A complete assessment of market potential and opportunities for this innovation-driven Japanese non-invasive prenatal testing market has been done with eight years forecast

Thorough assessment of the overall Japanese potential non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) volume and future trends with eight years forecast

A detailed insight into the regulatory framework of Japan's non-invasive prenatal testing market

Features reimbursement patterns of Japan's non-invasive prenatal testing market with utmost precision

Tracks recent competitive developments, approaches, recent industry developments, mergers & acquisitions, collaboration deals, partnership deals, distribution, exclusive, and licensing agreement

A comprehensive list of the key players along with the analysis of their current NIPT test portfolios, business overview, and recent development

This 2024 Report Helps Answer the Following Questions:

What is the current scenario of Japan's non-invasive prenatal testing market?

What is the total market size and forecast (until 2032) for the Japanese non-invasive prenatal testing market?

How has Japan's market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

How many NIPT tests performed in Japan during 2018 - 2032?

What are the key marketed NIPT tests available in Japan?

What are the major drivers of the Japanese non-invasive prenatal testing market?

What are the major challenges of the Japanese non-invasive prenatal testing market?

What is the reimbursement pattern in Japan's non-invasive prenatal testing market?

What is the regulatory framework in Japan's non-invasive prenatal testing market?

What are the major deals and agreement happenings in the non-invasive prenatal testing market?

Who are the top Japanese market players? What are their happenings, current developments, and scenarios?

How is the Japanese market predicted to develop in the future?

Major Deals and Agreements in the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

Collaboration Deals

Venture Capital Investment

Mergers and Acquisitions

Exclusive Agreement

Licensing Agreement

Distribution Agreement

Partnership Deals

Key Companies Analysis

SRL, Inc.

BGI Genomics

Macrogen Japan Corporation

LSI Medience Corporation Business Overview Product Portfolio Recent Developments



