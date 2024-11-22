United Arab Emirates Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Markets 2024-2030: Focus on India, Saudi Arabia, UK, Philippines, Egypt, Pakistan, US, China, Russia, France

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market and Forecasts 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Arab Emirates Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism market size was accounted for USD 1.97 billion in 2023 and it is expected to reach around USD 9.32 billion by 2030 poised to grow at a noteworthy CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

The UAE's Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism market is propelled by several critical factors. Economic diversification has been a cornerstone of the UAE's strategy, enabling the country to expand beyond oil into business and tourism. Its world-class infrastructure, including state-of-the-art convention centers and premium hospitality services, supports large-scale international events.

The UAE's strategic location as a global crossroads attracts visitors from Europe, Asia, and Africa, while government support through initiatives and investments fosters the sector's growth. Hosting high-profile events, such as Expo 2020, has further cemented the UAE's reputation as a premier MICE destination. The nation's emphasis on luxury and innovation ensures memorable experiences for attendees, while its safety and stability enhance its global appeal. The UAE also leverages its cultural richness, offering a unique blend of tradition and modernity. A business-friendly environment and robust marketing and promotion efforts round out the factors driving the UAE's MICE tourism success.

Taken together, these factors make the UAE a leading global player in MICE tourism. Overall, the UAE's commitment to the expansion of MICE tourism, combined with its strong infrastructure and supportive environment, positions it well for future growth in this sector.

The UAE MICE tourism market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand, market size, insights, forecast and trends for the period 2021 - 2030. In addition, the report provides historical market data from 2021 to 2023 and forecasts to 2030.

The report uses data and analysis to discuss potential lucrative opportunities, current and future trends related to UAE MICE tourism flow, spending and key target markets. The report provides a clear insight into the current and future tourism developments in the UAE MICE tourism market. In addition, this report uses country-specific analysis to study the UAE MICE tourism market.

A detailed country-specific analysis of the market is presented, covering a total of 10 countries. The driving forces and restraints are studied in detail to better understand the market and identify future growth opportunities in the market.

After a thorough study of the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the UAE MICE tourism market are determined with utmost precision.

The report analyses the market on the basis of countries and presents the forecast in terms of value and volume for the next 6 years.

The Comprehensive UAE MICE Tourism Market Research Report 2024 Delivers:

Comprehensive Research Methodology of the UAE MICE Tourism Market

Detailed and Extensive Market Overview with Key Analyst Insights

Insights about Market Determinants that are Stimulating the UAE MICE Tourism Market

To Analyze the Historical Growth in the Market Size of the UAE MICE Tourism from 2021 to 2023

To Estimate and Forecast the Market Size of the India Outbound MICE Tourism Market from 2024 to 2030 and Growth Rate until 2030

The Market Size of the UAE MICE Tourism with Six Years Forecast

Provides Comprehensive Insights on the Latest UAE MICE Tourists Going Abroad with Six Years Forecast

Detailed Market Share Assessment of the UAE MICE Tourism Market with Six Years Forecast

Includes a Detailed Analysis of the UAE MICE Tourism Spending by the Top 10 Most-Visited Foreign Countries

Delivers an In-Depth Analysis of Evolving Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints of the UAE MICE Tourism Market

The Top 10 Countries Included in the Report are:

India

Saudi Arabia

United Kingdom

Philippines

Egypt

Pakistan

United States

China

Russia

France



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.8% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates





Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. United Arab Emirates (UAE) MICE Tourism Market Analysis and Forecast (2021 - 2030)

4.1 Overall MICE Travelers Visit to United Arab Emirates and Forecast

4.2 Overall MICE Travelers Spending to United Arab Emirates and Forecast

5. United Arab Emirates (UAE) MICE Tourism Market Share and Y-o-Y Growth (%) (2021 - 2030)

5.1 Overall MICE Travelers Visit to United Arab Emirates Market Share (%)

5.2 United Arab Emirates (UAE) MICE Travelers Spending Share and Forecast

6. Key Market Drivers and Challenges of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) MICE Tourism Market

6.1 Market Drivers

6.2 Market Challenges

7. United Arab Emirates (UAE) MICE Tourism Market - Top 10 Countries In-depth Analysis (2021 - 2030)

7.1 India MICE Travelers to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Visitation and Spending

7.1.1 India MICE Travelers Visitation to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Forecast

7.1.2 India MICE Travelers Spending in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Forecast

7.2 Saudi Arabia MICE Travelers to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Visitation and Spending

7.2.1 Saudi Arabia MICE Travelers Visitation to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Forecast

7.2.2 Saudi Arabia MICE Travelers Spending in UAE and Forecast

7.3 United Kingdom MICE Travelers to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Visitation and Spending

7.3.1 United Kingdom MICE Travelers Visitation to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Forecast

7.3.2 United Kingdom MICE Travelers Spending in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Forecast

7.4 Philippines MICE Travelers to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Visitation and Spending

7.4.1 Philippines MICE Travelers Visitation to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Forecast

7.4.2 Philippines MICE Travelers Spending in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Forecast

7.5 Egypt MICE Travelers to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Visitation and Spending

7.5.1 Egypt MICE Travelers Visitation to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Forecast

7.5.2 Egypt MICE Travelers Spending in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Forecast

7.6 Pakistan MICE Travelers to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Visitation and Spending

7.6.1 Pakistan MICE Travelers Visitation to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Forecast

7.6.2 Pakistan MICE Travelers Spending in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Forecast

7.7 United States MICE Travelers to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Visitation and Spending

7.7.1 United States MICE Travelers Visitation to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Forecast

7.7.2 United States MICE Travelers Spending in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Forecast

7.8 China MICE Travelers to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Visitation and Spending

7.8.1 China MICE Travelers Visitation to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Forecast

7.8.2 China MICE Travelers Spending in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Forecast

7.9 Russian MICE Travelers to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Visitation and Spending

7.9.1 Russian MICE Travelers Visitation to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Forecast

7.9.2 Russian MICE Travelers Spending in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Forecast

7.10 France MICE Travelers to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Visitation and Spending

7.10.1 France MICE Travelers Visitation to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Forecast

7.10.2 France MICE Travelers Spending in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Forecast

7.11 Other Countries MICE Travelers to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Visitation and Spending

7.11.1 Other Countries MICE Travelers Visitation to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Forecast

7.11.2 Other Countries MICE Travelers Spending in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Forecast

8. Appendix

